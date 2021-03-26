With fans back in the stands, Nebraska baseball defeats Minnesota in home opener

LINCOLN — With rain spitting on a Friday afternoon, fans lined up outside Haymarket Park to see Nebraska play baseball for the first time in more than a year.

The Huskers made sure their long-awaited return was victorious.

Left-hander Cade Povich struck out 10 batters across a career-best seven innings and NU led the entire way in a 6-1 triumph over Minnesota that pushes Big Red’s win streak to three games.

In the first Nebraska home contest in 380 days, a red-clad crowd roared, groaned and slow-clapped as usual as the Huskers (8-4) capitalized on three Gophers errors and pulled away with a three-run sixth. Jaxon Hallmark obliterated a first-inning pitch past the concrete walkway in left field and Spencer Schwellenbach laced an RBI double to right-center field in the third to drive in Joe Acker, who had reached on a slow roller that bounced off the third-base bag.

The hosts chased Minnesota right-handed ace Sam Ireland in the sixth when they put two on with two outs. Senior Mojo Hagge — who’s walk-up song is indeed the same for a fifth straight season — greeted a reliever with a run-scoring single to left and Griffin Everitt sent a liner to the same field. Nebraska scored again on a double steal that drew a wild throw from the catcher into center.