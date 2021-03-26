With fans back in the stands, Nebraska baseball defeats Minnesota in home opener

LINCOLN — With rain spitting on a Friday afternoon, fans lined up outside Haymarket Park to see Nebraska play baseball for the first time in more than a year.
The Huskers made sure their long-awaited return was victorious.
Left-hander Cade Povich struck out 10 batters across a career-best seven innings and NU led the entire way in a 6-1 triumph over Minnesota that pushes Big Red’s win streak to three games.
In the first Nebraska home contest in 380 days, a red-clad crowd roared, groaned and slow-clapped as usual as the Huskers (8-4) capitalized on three Gophers errors and pulled away with a three-run sixth. Jaxon Hallmark obliterated a first-inning pitch past the concrete walkway in left field and Spencer Schwellenbach laced an RBI double to right-center field in the third to drive in Joe Acker, who had reached on a slow roller that bounced off the third-base bag.
The hosts chased Minnesota right-handed ace Sam Ireland in the sixth when they put two on with two outs. Senior Mojo Hagge — who’s walk-up song is indeed the same for a fifth straight season — greeted a reliever with a run-scoring single to left and Griffin Everitt sent a liner to the same field. Nebraska scored again on a double steal that drew a wild throw from the catcher into center.
Ireland, who had completed at least seven innings in his last two starts, allowed six hits, four walks and four runs. He struck out four.
Povich didn’t need much of a cushion, with just one Minnesota runner advancing as far as second base in seven spotless frames. The Bellevue West graduate walked none and gave up four hits — three singles — as the defense was error-free until a harmless infield flub in the ninth. In Povich’s only modicum of trouble, Zack Raabe led off the fourth with a double before the lefty fanned the next three hitters.
The Gophers mustered some drama in the eighth when they greeted reliever Braxton Bragg with three solid singles, capped by a Zack Elliott RBI knock. That brought up Raabe — last season’s hits leader in college baseball who entered Friday hitting .484 — who promptly grounded into a double play.
Minnesota (3-9) and Nebraska resume their four-game series with a doubleheader Saturday. A seven-inning game starts at noon followed by a nine-inning contest.
