With five games in nine days, Nebraska and Iowa baseball will know each other well

Nebraska and Iowa are seeing a lot of each other lately.
They were in the same three-team “pod” at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis last weekend, at times watching each other play from the empty stands as they waited for the next game. They squared off twice, with the Huskers winning 4-0 Saturday and the Hawkeyes returning the favor with a 3-1 Sunday victory.
The border rivals aren’t done yet. Next up for Nebraska is a three-game series in Iowa City to cap a stretch of five meetings in nine days.
“There’s a familiarity between the two, but it’s just baseball,” senior outfielder Jaxon Hallmark said. “… Just go to town.”
Facing conference foes repeatedly in unusually condensed timeframes is part of the reality of navigating a schedule during a pandemic. Big Ten volleyball teams often clash on consecutive nights. Nebraska and Maryland played two men’s basketball games against each other in a 24-hour span last month.
The challenge unique to baseball is the same starting pitchers and hitters seeing each other again. Nebraska senior Chance Hroch and Iowa sophomore Drew Irvine dueled Saturday, with the Husker righty logging six shutout innings and seven strikeouts. Irvine was almost as good. He allowed a solo homer to Brice Matthews in the fifth and made a wide throw to second base in the sixth that opened the door to three more unearned runs.
If conventional baseball wisdom holds up, the rematch will feature more scoring.
“You have it a little bit fresher in your memory about the shape of the pitches, what it looks like, how they pitched you and those type of things,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “You just gotta be smart (as a pitcher) as far as how you set up a guy and got him out last week. You can’t maybe necessarily do it exactly the same.”
Both teams used their No. 4 starters against each other last Sunday, meaning each side has two rotation members the other lineup hasn’t yet seen. For Nebraska, that’s left-hander Cade Povich and righty Shay Schanaman. Iowa will likely counter with a pair of junior southpaws in Trenton Wallace and Cam Baumann. The Huskers also used six different relievers against the Hawkeyes while Iowa threw three at NU.
Hallmark, who hits and pitches, said he would much prefer to step in against the same hurler rather than face the same batter in a short stretch.
“You know what his fastball’s doing, you know what his breaking ball shape is,” Hallmark said. “It’s easier to anticipate what he’s going to throw to you if you’ve had two or three at-bats. If he pitches against you the next weekend, it’s the exact same thing.”
The stakes are already high for a league-only regular season that will hit the quarter pole Sunday. Nebraska (5-3) can pull away from much of the Big Ten pack or fall back into it depending on how it handles Iowa (3-5), which is 12-6 against the Huskers under eighth-year coach Rick Heller.
“There’s no secrets there with either team at this point, just seeing each other this many times in a row,” Bolt said.
Other notes from Wednesday’s interviews:
» Thirteen different Huskers have taken at-bats through eight games. Bolt said the team will view each weekend as its own “clean slate” when evaluating who will play. With every game counting in the Big Ten standings, NU can’t afford to let anyone ride out a streak of poor showings.
Bolt added the offense will be better able to play matchups as the season continues and it learns more about the opposing pitchers. His staff didn’t work any conference games last year because of the pandemic and hadn’t seen any Big Ten pitching since arriving in the summer of 2019.
» Hallmark has a scoreless inning against both Purdue and Ohio State this season after combining for 6⅔ innings in his college career prior. He said he picked up a slider over winter break from watching a YouTube video of major leaguer Amir Garrett gibing a tutorial — grip the ball as hard as possible and throw it as hard as possible.
As a two-way player, Hallmark said he pitches thinking like a hitter. No painting corners or nibbling on edges.
“If they hit it, they hit it,” Hallmark said. “I’m willing to bet they don’t get three hits in a row and I can get three outs.”