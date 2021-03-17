With five games in nine days, Nebraska and Iowa baseball will know each other well

If conventional baseball wisdom holds up, the rematch will feature more scoring.

“You have it a little bit fresher in your memory about the shape of the pitches, what it looks like, how they pitched you and those type of things,” Nebraska coach Will Bolt said. “You just gotta be smart (as a pitcher) as far as how you set up a guy and got him out last week. You can’t maybe necessarily do it exactly the same.”

Both teams used their No. 4 starters against each other last Sunday, meaning each side has two rotation members the other lineup hasn’t yet seen. For Nebraska, that’s left-hander Cade Povich and righty Shay Schanaman. Iowa will likely counter with a pair of junior southpaws in Trenton Wallace and Cam Baumann. The Huskers also used six different relievers against the Hawkeyes while Iowa threw three at NU.

Hallmark, who hits and pitches, said he would much prefer to step in against the same hurler rather than face the same batter in a short stretch.

“You know what his fastball’s doing, you know what his breaking ball shape is,” Hallmark said. “It’s easier to anticipate what he’s going to throw to you if you’ve had two or three at-bats. If he pitches against you the next weekend, it’s the exact same thing.”