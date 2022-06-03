Without Nebraska, Big Ten baseball tournament takes attendance hit

A Big Ten baseball tournament in Omaha without Nebraska last week translated to a noticeable drop in attendance.

A total of 13,951 people took in the action inside Charles Schwab Field across four days and 14 games, according to the Big Ten office. The event started a day late as rainy weather peppered the metro area all day May 25. The fallout required a condensing of games in the double-elimination format, with contests ending at 2:16 a.m., 1:29 a.m. and 3:08 a.m. on consecutive days. Fifth-seeded Michigan beat second-seeded Rutgers 10-4 for the title.

The overall crowd number is slightly up from 2018, which also didn’t include the host Huskers in Omaha. That year attracted 12,404. The 2022 version benefited from Iowa playing on all four days — including twice last Saturday when 5,800 filled the seats.

Recent history has shown a Nebraska presence significantly beefs up crowds. A total of 47,790 came in 2019 as Big Red reached the championship game against Ohio State. The 2016 tournament drew 33,728.

The Big Ten expanded to an eight-team tourney format in 2014, and that inaugural one in Omaha remains the best attended at 62,044 in 13 games. The final between Nebraska and Indiana brought 19,965, which was the largest single-game conference tournament crowd in NCAA history.

The event played out at Target Field in Minneapolis in 2015 and attracted a total of 7,384 without host Minnesota in the field. The lowest-attended edition was 2017 at Indiana’s home field, when 6,712 came out.

There was no Big Ten tournament in either of the previous two seasons — the pandemic cancelled the 2020 campaign and the league adopted a league-only schedule in 2021.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.