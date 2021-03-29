Bellevue West's Kaden Helms talks top ten, leaving Huskers out

Frost, Helms said, took it well.

“He congratulated me and told me if there’s anything he can do, to let him know,” Helms said. Tight ends coach Sean Beckton wrote Helms a personal letter conveying the same sentiment.

It was part of a hectic several months for the 6-foot-5, 222-pounder. He fields an average of seven calls per day, he said, and does an hourlong Zoom call per night with a different school. He’s visited, in person, ASU, Miami, Florida State, Michigan, Michigan State and Iowa, among others, with Iowa State coming up this weekend. The Sooners, Sun Devils and Cyclones, Helms said, have recruited him the hardest thus far.

Oklahoma, Helms said, sees him as a player who can go all over the field and stretch a defense vertically, and that’s the one school Helms said he’s certain to officially visit in June. Arizona State hasn’t used its tight ends very much in recent years, but a new offensive coordinator – Zak Hill, previously at Boise State – has shown a willingness to utilize one more often. ASU is sending Helms daily practice clips of tight end routes as a visual.

“They’re going to have to prove they’re committed to using tight ends,” Helms said.