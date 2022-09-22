Big changes on tap for Nebraska athletics, but no beer yet at Memorial Stadium

LINCOLN — While university officials appear set to launch beer sales at Husker basketball games, they made it clear Thursday they aren't yet ready to open the taps for football games at Memorial Stadium.

Still, the proposed basketball sales could well be a step in that direction.

A pilot program to sell alcohol at University of Nebraska-Lincoln men’s and women’s basketball games as an amenity for fans will be up for a vote next week before the NU Board of Regents.

“We feel the time is right to move forward with this now,” UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green said of basketball alcohol sales, which break from the school's long-standing policy barring consumption of alcohol at athletic venues.

But among the trio of athletic proposals to go before the regents is another calling for the hiring of a program management service that over the next year will help the university draft plans to overhaul 99-year-old Memorial Stadium. The reconstruction plan will be focused on improving the experience for fans.

One likely consideration in the planning would be whether to create the infrastructure needed to make game-day alcohol sales possible. The lack of that infrastructure has previously been cited as a reason the university has not joined the eight other Big Ten schools that already sell alcohol during football games.

“We would never even consider alcohol sales in the stadium until you had the infrastructure in place,” Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Thursday.

The third athletic initiative on the regents agenda for Sept. 30 in Kearney calls for approval of a 15-year, $300 million media rights deal for marketing Husker athletics and its brand.

Alberts termed the agreement one of the most lucrative of its kind in college sports, which he said stands as a tribute to the enduring passion of Husker fans. They have continued to support the school during a tough stretch that's included five straight losing football seasons and a stumble out of the gate this year that already cost Coach Scott Frost his job.

“Our fans have stuck with us through some pretty nasty storms,” Alberts said.

The regents in February first opened the door to alcohol sales at Husker athletic events, approving a new policy that left it to the University system president and campus chancellors to decide whether to authorize it.

Beer sales at Husker basketball games have been a subject of discussion since the Huskers moved their games from the on-campus Bob Devaney Sports Center to Lincoln’s Pinnacle Bank Arena nine years ago.

NU officials made clear Thursday that the proposal to allow the sale of beer, wine and liquor at basketball games beginning this year has nothing to do with money.

Ninety percent of the net revenue from alcohol sales will go to the City of Lincoln, a provision of the university’s contract with the city-owned arena. Sharing concession revenue in that way essentially allows the school's teams to live rent-free in the arena.

Alberts said the university is projected to realize about $100,000 from alcohol sales.

“We want to be clear, this is a fan amenity thing,” he said.

He said a survey of Husker fans showed most had no strong feelings on alcohol sales one way or the other. But he acknowledged that not all fans are interested in seeing it. “We’re trying to balance that,” he said.

Indeed, the proposal for basketball sales drew concerns from the leader of an Omaha organization dedicated to preventing underage drinking and excessive drinking by adults.

Chris Wagner, executive director of Project Extra Mile, noted 2020 data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention showed Lincoln had the highest binge-drinking rate in the country among more than 100 cities studied.

He noted the basketball games will feature both students of legal drinking age and those who are not, all mingling together.

“When you have an event with a significant student population and families, it’s a missed opportunity to say, ‘This is really important to us, and we want to do everything we can to prevent tragedy in the community,’ ” Wagner said.

Alberts said part of what makes him comfortable moving forward is the proven ability of Pinnacle Bank Arena staff to safely manage alcohol sales.

Alcohol was also sold without issue when Pinnacle hosted the Big Ten wrestling championships earlier this year, Alberts said. Most fans purchased just one or two beers, he said, partly a reflection of the big markup on concession sales.

“If that would have gone bad, we might not be here today,” Alberts said.

Alberts also previously served as athletic director at the University of Nebraska at Omaha, which has a 25-year history of selling alcohol at hockey games. Such sales continued and even extended to other sports when the school opened an on-campus arena in 2015.

Ted Carter, president of the NU system, said while there are some fans who will suggest alcohol sales at athletic events are dangerous, there is data that suggests the opposite is true if it’s properly managed and controlled.

“I think all the homework has been done,” Carter said.

At this point, there are no plans for alcohol sales at other athletic venues, including Haymarket Park, the home of Husker baseball.

Most Big Ten schools already allow alcohol sales.

Iowa a year ago became the eighth Big Ten school to allow alcohol sales at football games, joining Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Ohio State, Purdue and Rutgers. Iowa also sells alcohol at basketball games, wrestling meets and baseball and softball games.

Iowa officials said recently the result of the first year showed alcohol posed no big problems.

Some 83% of football fans who completed surveys said beer sales either enhanced or had no impact on the game day experience. And the school issued a total of 24 public safety citations at football games, down about 25% from the previous annual average.

With NU now focused on the future of Memorial Stadium, could consideration of alcohol sales be part of it?

“Well, I think that’s got to be part of all of it, the whole of the experience of our fans,” Alberts said.

Carter said the planning over the next year will determine “what the next 100 years of that stadium will look like.”

Possible changes in the renovation include widening seats, including more chairback seats, providing more places for fans to mingle, connecting the concourses and adding other fan-friendly amenities. The renovation is likely to cost hundreds of millions of dollars, reduce the stadium's capacity and take years to complete. It will likely be done in phases to allow for games to be played in the fall.

“We are literally going to be repairing and rebuilding an airplane while flying it,” Carter said.

Alberts said he’s concerned Nebraska is already behind in creating the kind of experiences fans are looking for today.