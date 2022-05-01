Big deals, radio spots and collectives: Huskers are navigating the rapid NIL changes

LINCOLN — Cam Taylor-Britt directed a reporter to a tattoo on his leg of a juice box — big C in the middle — with a straw coming out of it.

Cam Juice. An image made by Nebraska for Taylor-Britt, one of the Husker football pioneers to profit off of his name, image and likeness. He will forever get to look at his logo every time he does a situp.

“It’s tatted on me now,” Taylor-Britt said in March, laughing. “It’s a full-fledged thing. Cam Juice! I started it off!”

College athletes putting their personal stamp on apparel to sell on the web. Signing autographs for money. Promoting meat pies to their Twitter followers. This is where the name, image and likeness revolution began last summer.

Ten months in, NU student-athletes have appeared in commercials, repped deodorant, had a Borsheims jewelry line. The father of freshman basketball phenom Bryce McGowens said the NBA-bound player had a deal with Leaf Trading Cards. Thirty-two NU athletes — across several sports — get paid a stipend for their shows on a Lincoln radio station.

All those NIL revenue streams were expected. But now there’s a lucrative twist.

In a market largely left deregulated by the NCAA, groups of wealthy boosters, called “collectives,” have begun to control the NIL market.

Donors — often anonymous — pool money into a large fund. Managers of these funds arrange and negotiate deals with athletes to make money for, well, doing something. It may be only a little work — a half-hour Zoom interview on a recruiting site, or a meet-and-greet with a select group of fans — for a lot of pay.

What started as a player-driven movement has shifted into the rise of collectives.

“The donors — that’s the surprise,” says Opendorse CEO Blake Lawrence, the former Husker linebacker whose company provides the technology and consulting to process and keep records of NIL transactions for double-digit schools, including Nebraska, Tennessee and Oregon.

“It’s been exciting and revealing and challenging, all at the same time, to see how boosters — who have long been supporters of college athletics — have started to lean into NIL.”

Athletic Branding and Marketing — the first and biggest collective involved with NU athletes — said in early April it has already distributed more than $850,000 to Husker athletes and raised another $3.5 million for “NIL activities.” More than 90 Huskers, including 68 football players and 15 volleyball players, have made money through ABM-brokered deals. ABM is also developing a financial-support program for walk-ons, who don’t get scholarships.

“Student-athletes are winning big, making significant chunks of change,” Lawrence said. He predicts the biggest NIL collectives will have eight-figure annual budgets for major football schools.

Nonfootball schools like Creighton or UNO also have to remain competitive in NIL, but they have fewer high-profile student-athletes and don't have to recruit quarterbacks and pass rushers.

Opendorse runs the Nebraska Huskers NIL Marketplace — where fans can pitch deals directly to student-athletes. It also has the technology to follow ABM deals from pitch to payment, then logs the amounts with Nebraska, which maintains a database in accordance with the NCAA’s interim NIL policy.

So NU Athletic Director Trev Alberts generally knows how much Husker athletes are making, he said athletes in all but two sports had NIL deals of some kind. But knowing is about all the control Alberts or NU has in the process.

“We’re not associated with it,” Alberts said in late February. “We can’t be.”

The NCAA — broadly criticized for its inaction around better support and compensation for student-athletes — doesn’t allow institutions to govern how and where athletes get deals, or pay them directly. The two vague guardrails it provides — that NIL shouldn’t double as payment to play and shouldn’t be used as a recruiting enticement — seem hard to enforce.

“Clearly, it’s in the best long-term interest for our student-athletes to benefit from name, image and likeness,” Alberts said. “But we need to find a solution that’s reasonable for all of us.”

That starts, Alberts suggests, with better — and more — guidance from the NCAA, which has drawn few boundaries on how deals can be structured.

“There’s no clarity, there’s no structure and there’s too much ambiguity, and it’s being interpreted on an institution-by-institution basis,” Alberts said. “There’s no discipline or fundamentals to the approach of NIL from a national perspective.”

At BYU, a protein bar company CEO made a deal to provide income to all 123 football players that included covering the tuition of walk-ons. At Miami, a booster who helped found LifeWallet medical record software just announced a two-year, $800,000 deal with Kansas State basketball transfer Nigel Pack. Days later, the agent of a different Miami basketball player told ESPN he’s leaving the school unless he gets more NIL money, only for the player to release his own statement and remain at the school under his current deal.

Coaches, who need to recruit and retain good players, have to walk a tightrope. They have to support the existence of NIL while knowing collectives, and the boosters who fund them, have quickly seized the spotlight.

In Nebraska football coach Scott Frost’s case, the ABM president, Gerrod Lambrecht, is Frost’s close friend and former chief of staff. But Frost can’t stop other collectives from emerging, he can’t stop his players from profiting off those collectives and he can’t stop players from transferring to schools where they might make more money.

Nor can Nebraska, which once played primary gatekeeper for interview access, prevent Huskers from getting paid for any media appearance they make outside of practice hours. One Lincoln radio station, 93.7, has recruited a roster of Huskers across a variety of sports to host shows on evenings and weekends. Station owner Derrick Pearson moderates most of those.

Linemen Nouredin Nouili and Brant Banks have a Sunday morning show, and Pearson plans two more football-player-led shows for the summer and fall. All-America volleyball player Nicklin Hames and defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles have a show called “Talkin’ Trash.” Two more volleyball players, Ally Batenhorst and Lexi Rodriguez, debuted “Off The Court” last month.

A typical segment: Three weeks ago, Hames and Knuckles dove into the sayings and chants of the sport.

“‘Next ball’ was a saying,” Knuckles sung on a recent show, “but we turned it into ‘next ball, next ball, next ball!’ being annoying about it, just for fun.”

“And everyone has a different thing for when they serve,” chimed in Hames, a quick, natural broadcaster who has offered postgame analysis on other sports. “So when Kenzie serves, everyone stacks their knuckles.”

“OK, that’s spectacular,” Pearson said. “How come we didn’t know that?”

It’s the kind of banter that wouldn’t make it into a postmatch interview. These shows are less about winning and losing, and just living.

“Every great sports story is a love story,” said Pearson, a longtime coach and pro sports broadcaster who has overhauled the station’s programming to primarily feature former and current Huskers. “And these kids, the stories of where they come from, and why they chose this place, are just super interesting. Those stories are way more interesting than opinion.”

Pearson pays all student-athletes the same stipend for their work — he declined to disclose the amount — and additional appearance fees whenever any show up at a radio remote. Advertisers can donate money to a general fund — which Pearson spreads across all of the athletes — or to a specific show. Aside from ad-sponsored segments inside the shows, Pearson said the athletes are free to plug products or services from any of their other endorsements.

It gives them a chance to learn media and business, Pearson said. It gives them a voice. The father of one student-athlete told Pearson his child found confidence as a result of a show.

“These are the sons and daughters of the University of Nebraska,” Pearson said.

And those sons and daughters are learning to pay taxes, too. Bobby McGowens, father of Bryce and Trey McGowens, just got done filing paperwork for a year in which both sons made decent money.

“We were trying to figure out everything on the run — the different companies that want to advertise with your sons, the monetary value, the taxes that come along with that,” said Bobby McGowens, who used outside professionals to help prepare taxes. “The way we went about it, it worked really well.”

It might have gone even better, McGowens said, if Husker basketball had won more games. Some opportunities, he said, that might have been there had NU found its footing early in the season “fell through the cracks.”

“A lot of times, it’s going to depend on the success of the program,” McGowens said. “If you’re 11-1, there’s going to be more opportunities vs. 5-7.”

Former Husker linebacker JoJo Domann said athletes have to do their research, aligning with brands that fit them “morally and ethically.”

Alberts foresees those decisions getting complex.

“There’s a lot of conversation about beer,” Alberts said. “Let’s be honest: If we’re in the business of selling beer, and we have marketing assets through a multimedia rights partner, are we comfortable having student-athletes who are going to be in marketing deals?”

With each week, the collectives grow both in number and the size of their bank accounts.

NU quarterback Casey Thompson hasn’t disclosed the amount ABM’s collective negotiated for him, but noted this spring that NIL opportunities at Nebraska are better than they were at Texas. He told one national podcast Husker starters will make “six figures.” At $100,000 per starter — some could make much more — that’s $2.2 million alone, not counting kickers and punters.

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney is entirely fed up.

In March, he told ESPN the current NIL marketplace is a “trainwreck” and not sustainable, even as he supports the general idea of it.

At Nebraska, Alberts has been aggressive in committing to payments related to academic progress — allowed under a 2021 Supreme Court ruling — but would like to see more structure around NIL.

“Some of us feel like, ‘Listen, if this is what’s going to happen, I would prefer to just have the institutions themselves handle NIL,’” Alberts said. “At least then we could create — and this is the catchphrase of the last two years — the ‘guardrails.’ At least we could do what’s in the best interest of the institution.”

What would institutional control look like?

“We have some thinking around it,” Alberts said. “But I don’t think it’s wise to divulge.”

Lawrence said it would be tricky to take such a free market and embed it in a university where any cap on what athletes earn could be viewed as a restriction of trade and a violation of antitrust law, but he would like to see more transparency around how deals are made and reported. Opendorse in the last year has shared data about how much NIL money is made, and ABM shared numbers on its fundraising and payout efforts. Not every operation is like that, Lawrence said, creating “information asymmetry.”

“The conversation right now is ‘what could be,’” Lawrence said. “The industry will transition into ‘what is.’ You can’t accelerate where we go.”

But the car’s moving fast.

The World-Herald reported last week at least one new local collective — requiring a $5,000 buy-in — will be scheduling chats with Husker football players and paying them for their time. Nebraska intends to be aggressive in adding top talent from the transfer portal and must present the best package — playing time, academic support, facilities and, yes, chances to make NIL money — to be competitive.

It’s a slightly different story than Taylor-Britt. He said he made the most off of autographs, Cam Juice merchandise and sales of his jersey — one for $5,000.

“I didn’t say no much,” Taylor-Britt said. “I’m a people person.”

Taylor-Britt had another season of eligibility — and NIL — at Nebraska. He turned it down for a steadier paycheck in the NFL, into which he was drafted this weekend.

But he had “no complaints” about his one year of NIL. Lots of opportunities. Lots of love.

“Fans didn’t have to buy the shirts or the gear or anything,” Taylor-Britt said. “But I’m glad they did. A college kid needs some money.”

