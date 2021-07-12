Big Red Mailbag: How can Huskers recruit Omaha better? What lessons has Scott Frost learned?

Plus, Omaha prospects have to see Omaha Huskers have success at Nebraska. Zavier Betts (Bellevue West), Nick Henrich (Burke), Chris Hickman (Burke) and AJ Rollins (Creighton Prep). Do they have great experiences at NU? Do they start? Do they win? Do they graduate? Showing up in Omaha — in a public way — would help too.

NU needs to recruit Omaha with a five- to 10-year vision. You’re not just trying to get the guy in the 2024 class. You’re trying to excite the 9-year-old too.

The question when Frost was hired was “is he ready for the job?” It’s clear after 12-20 he wasn’t at that time. Do you think the lessons he’s learned over the last last 3 seasons and the clear changes to his approach are enough to get this rebuild back on track?

When Frost pinpoints turnovers, penalties and special teams as consistent weaknesses, the answer is yes, he’s learned a few lessons. The urgent, bottom-line attitudes of his assistants, both in spring camp and on the Big Red Blitz, suggest the same. Nebraska needed a kickoff specialist, for example, and signed a walk-on, Brendan Franke, who can do that. Progress.