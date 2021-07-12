Big Red Mailbag: How can Huskers recruit Omaha better? What lessons has Scott Frost learned?

Husker fans have questions. Sports editor and Nebraska writer Sam McKewon has answers. The Big Red Mailbag will take select questions from Twitter on a regular basis and answer them in less than 300 words.
Why can’t or why won’t the football staff recruit Omaha harder?
Nebraska’s current coaches have generally recruited Omaha “hard” enough — Sean Beckton, for example, put in work recruiting Bellevue West's Kaden Helms — but they haven’t consistently convinced Omaha kids that Nebraska can maximize their potential or give them a great experience.
It’s not exactly a new problem — if Gale Sayers had attended Nebraska instead of Kansas, the Huskers may have won the 1963 or ‘64 national title — but Scott Frost and Co. have to dig in a little better on what Omaha stars look for in a program, what their parents hope for their sons, and how they could come out of Nebraska with a pro contract, a good NIL nest egg or a degree that tends to open employment doors.
Consider the zeal with which Nebraska recruited Nash Hutmacher, Ty Robinson and Wan’Dale Robinson, whose camp never wanted him to leave the state of Kentucky in the first place. Many of Omaha’s top prospects likely require that kind of zeal, despite being just 50 miles away. Yes, it is different than recruiting kids from Lincoln Southeast or Kearney. It just is.
Plus, Omaha prospects have to see Omaha Huskers have success at Nebraska. Zavier Betts (Bellevue West), Nick Henrich (Burke), Chris Hickman (Burke) and AJ Rollins (Creighton Prep). Do they have great experiences at NU? Do they start? Do they win? Do they graduate? Showing up in Omaha — in a public way — would help too.
NU needs to recruit Omaha with a five- to 10-year vision. You’re not just trying to get the guy in the 2024 class. You’re trying to excite the 9-year-old too.
The question when Frost was hired was “is he ready for the job?” It’s clear after 12-20 he wasn’t at that time. Do you think the lessons he’s learned over the last last 3 seasons and the clear changes to his approach are enough to get this rebuild back on track?
When Frost pinpoints turnovers, penalties and special teams as consistent weaknesses, the answer is yes, he’s learned a few lessons. The urgent, bottom-line attitudes of his assistants, both in spring camp and on the Big Red Blitz, suggest the same. Nebraska needed a kickoff specialist, for example, and signed a walk-on, Brendan Franke, who can do that. Progress.
Next, look at the offense. See how the skill players got bigger over the last two recruiting cycles? That’s a tweak. Big Ten defensive coordinators know how to construct “bend, don’t break” schemes to slow down all but Ohio State’s five-star talent. So red zone performance — in contrast to explosive plays — can be a better determinant of offensive success.
Nebraska’s red-zone offense has produced 15 touchdown passes in three years, compared to Iowa’s 37. Bigger skill players, who can be targets on fade passes or perhaps run the back line of the end zone, should help with red-zone efficiency, which is a big key.
Of course, lessons learned don't equal games won. Knowledge isn’t action. Frost and his assistants do not believe the program is far away from winning seasons and bowl games, and maybe they’re right. Players still have to prove their coaches correct.
Has Frost and his staff given up recruiting California?
No, but according to the 247Sports database, the offers in California have declined from 61 in the 2019 cycle, to 34 in 2020, 35 in 2021 and 25 in 2022. So far NU has zero offers out to 2023 California prospects and 22 to Florida prospects.
There are good reasons for the decline — California didn’t play fall football because of COVID, and the Husker staff has deep ties in Florida — but Nebraska can’t recruit every state equally, and this particular staff prefers Georgia (40 offers in 2022) and Alabama (15) much more than previous staffs did.
The Huskers may still pull a signee or two out of California each year — Jailen Weaver signed in the 2021 class — but it doesn’t appear to be the biggest emphasis for this staff. Which is fine. Go where the relationships are.
Why do so many fans believe we need to hire someone with Nebraska roots for this A.D. spot? What are the benefits and downfalls of someone with those roots?
It’s common to desire “the familiar” when the last two athletic directors came to Nebraska from outside the Husker circle. Shawn Eichorst performed well in some areas — the athletes loved him, and he worked well with campus leaders — while misfiring with some coaches, the media and the fans. Bill Moos aced the fans/media part, but did not function like a day in, day out leader inside North Stadium. He hired two guys to run the internal and external operations.
Nebraska is a unique place — "no place like it," Moos said the day he announced his retirement, conveying the good and bad. The best candidates for the A.D. job will understand both the passion and the occasional protectionism in the department. And note that Ronnie Green said he’s not looking for a “coach’s coach.” The next leader is likely athlete-forward.
What player on the roster besides Cam Taylor-Britt will challenge for Big Ten or All-American honors this year?
JoJo Domann sure could. He makes splash plays that show up on highlight reels. Ty Robinson has the ability to be a dominant defensive lineman. Kicker Connor Culp. On offense it’ll take lots of wins for a name to emerge.
