Big Ten alliance with Pac-12, ACC can spread 'Nebraska brand from coast to coast'

The Big Ten, ACC and Pac-12 announced an alliance Tuesday that will work together “on a collaborative approach surrounding the future evolution of college athletics and scheduling” with a clear eye on the growing power of the SEC.

Conference officials have been discussing the idea for weeks, but commissioners Kevin Warren of the Big Ten, Jim Phillips of the ACC and George Kliavkoff of the Pac-12 — all relatively new to their positions — acknowledged the plan publicly for the first time.

“There’s no contract. There’s no signed document. There doesn’t need to be,” Kliavkoff said.

Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts and Chancellor Ronnie Green released a joint statement following the announcement, saying the alliance "presents an opportunity" for the 41 schools in those conferences to "work collaboratively."

"In our discussions it was obvious the institutions in these three conferences share many of the same values both academically and athletically," the statement read in part. "Working cooperatively best aligns our member schools philosophically as college athletics continues to evolve.