Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren appreciates Huskers' passion and 'healthy tension' that creates

LINCOLN — Kevin Warren first experienced Nebraska football 45 years ago when he was 12.

His dad, Morrison Warren, was a Fiesta Bowl official. Kevin was in the stands for the Huskers’ 17-14 loss to Arizona State. He was struck by NU’s fan support.

“That epitomized what college athletics and dedicated fans were,” Kevin Warren said Thursday as part of a lengthy interview with The World-Herald.

When Warren played basketball at Grand Canyon University, he had friends who were such rabid fans, they made the drive from Phoenix to Lincoln for every home game.

Then there was 1992. Nebraska’s wild, memorable run of games in Memorial Stadium. Tommie Frazier’s first year at quarterback. The start of a dominant era of Blackshirt defense. The last year of Outland Trophy winner Will Shields’ career. Warren, who would make Shields one of his first NFL clients as a sports agent and remains close to Shields today, attended several games that season.

“I made the drive up I-29 during Will’s senior year to watch him play games,” Warren said. “We’d drive up, watch Will play, wave to him, drive home.”

Warren even watched from Shields’ apartment as the future Pro Football Hall of Famer got drafted by the Chiefs.