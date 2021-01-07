Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren appreciates Huskers' passion and 'healthy tension' that creates

LINCOLN — Kevin Warren first experienced Nebraska football 45 years ago when he was 12.
His dad, Morrison Warren, was a Fiesta Bowl official. Kevin was in the stands for the Huskers’ 17-14 loss to Arizona State. He was struck by NU’s fan support.
“That epitomized what college athletics and dedicated fans were,” Kevin Warren said Thursday as part of a lengthy interview with The World-Herald.
When Warren played basketball at Grand Canyon University, he had friends who were such rabid fans, they made the drive from Phoenix to Lincoln for every home game.
Then there was 1992. Nebraska’s wild, memorable run of games in Memorial Stadium. Tommie Frazier’s first year at quarterback. The start of a dominant era of Blackshirt defense. The last year of Outland Trophy winner Will Shields’ career. Warren, who would make Shields one of his first NFL clients as a sports agent and remains close to Shields today, attended several games that season.
“I made the drive up I-29 during Will’s senior year to watch him play games,” Warren said. “We’d drive up, watch Will play, wave to him, drive home.”
Warren even watched from Shields’ apartment as the future Pro Football Hall of Famer got drafted by the Chiefs.
Warren lays out that history as a way of explaining his affinity and respect for the school that was often at odds with the Big Ten during the 2020 football season. Warren, in his first year as conference commissioner, was at times the target of criticism by media, fans and parents of Husker players, who sued the league for greater transparency surrounding the decision to postpone the start of the season. The national media in particular pitted Nebraska against Warren in mid-August, when Nebraska pushed to play its own schedule and the Big Ten, through Warren, said no.
Warren said those narratives don’t reflect how he views the Huskers.
“My feelings about Nebraska football have always been strong, have always been positive, and they’ll remain strong and positive,” Warren said. “Nebraska’s an incredibly valued member of the Big Ten.”
Passionate as well, Warren said. And he prefers it that way.
Warren talked repeatedly during the interview about his belief in “healthy tension” — the creative passion, and at times disagreements, that can propel a project forward. Warren said he was raised by parents who preached healthy tension, including his dad, who served in the Air Force during World War II.
In Nebraska, Warren said he sees a “strong” athletic program that had passionate beliefs throughout 2020. He doesn’t take the criticism personally.
“Any issues with parents and the lawsuit — that’s passion,” Warren said. “And I’d rather deal with people who are passionate, because I’m a passionate person. It tells me they care, they’re concerned, they work hard, and I have no doubt, from a football perspective, Scott Frost will continue to build that program, continue to get better, and they’ll be competing for Big Ten championships and they’ll be back on the national stage.”
Warren said he likes NU’s administration — President Ted Carter, Chancellor Ronnie Green and Athletic Director Bill Moos — and appreciates how Frost wears the passion for Nebraska football on his sleeve. He texted Frost recently on the coach’s birthday, and plans to have one-one-one meetings soon with Frost and Moos, as well as every other Big Ten football coach and athletic director.
When the pandemic allows, Warren will come to Nebraska for an extended visit and town hall meeting with administrators, coaches and players. He’s seen a Husker beach volleyball match, but aims to see much more of NU, including Husker baseball.
“I love baseball,” Warren said.
