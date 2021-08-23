Big Ten games can be forfeited due to COVID

The Big Ten announced a COVID-related policy Monday that could result in games being forfeited.

Any conference game impacted by one team being unable to play due to COVID will be declared a forfeit. The team unable to play will receive a loss in the standings, and the other team gets a win. If both teams are unable to play due to COVID, the competition will be considered a no contest.

The policy applies to all sports and is effective Monday. According to the Big Ten, the policy was made in collaboration with the conference's athletic directors, chancellors, presidents, the task force for emerging infectious diseases and the sports medicine committee.

The announcement comes five days before the Big Ten football season officially begins with Nebraska's game against Illinois on Saturday.

Last season, games that weren't able to be played due to COVID or rescheduled were ruled a no contest. That was the case for Nebraska's game against Wisconsin after the Badgers were sidelined due to a COVID outbreak.

The Big Ten's policy is similar to the other major conferences. It's also why Nebraska coach Scott Frost stressed the importance of getting his team vaccinated. On Aug. 13 he said the team was "making progress" in that regard.