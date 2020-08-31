Big Ten unveils 11-3 vote in favor of postponing sports as it responds to Huskers' lawsuit

The league also submitted a 13-page document — 11 pages of which were fully blacked out — showing league bylaws that say the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors need 60% approval on decisions. With 11 votes (78.6%), the move to postpone fall sports passed easily.

The Big Ten argued that the lawsuit relies solely on “three incorrect and unsupportable assertions”:

>> That the council did not vote to postpone the fall season. The league included a sworn affidavit Monday from Northwestern President and COP/C Chairman Morton Schapiro confirming that the 11-3 vote took place.

>> That if the council voted, it didn’t meet the 60% threshold required by Big Ten bylaws. With the 11-3 revelation, the league wrote, that standard was clearly satisfied.

>> That the council relied on “one faulty study.” The league wrote that its medical task force and committee had been engaged in discussions for upward of five months leading to the vote and that it is an “imaginative claim” to say otherwise.

“The COP/C and Big Ten leaders relied on candid medical opinions, risk assessments and deliberations by highly qualified professionals,” the brief said.