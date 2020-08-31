Big Ten unveils 11-3 vote in favor of postponing sports as it responds to Huskers' lawsuit

Almost three weeks after announcing the decision to postpone fall sports, the Big Ten revealed Monday that the decision came by an 11-3 vote and offered additional details in response to a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players last week.
In a 23-page brief filed in Lancaster County District Court that was obtained by The World-Herald, the league laid into the merits of the lawsuit, calling it a “fishing expedition” and encouraging NU player attorneys to dismiss the case voluntarily. Confirming that a vote occurred, the brief said, “once and for all, should put to rest Plaintiffs’ baseless assertion that the Big Ten decision was somehow invalid.”
Nebraska, Iowa and Ohio State were the dissenting votes on the postponement, The World-Herald confirmed.
Nebraska player representatives will file a written reply Tuesday. But regardless of what happens next, the league statement achieved much of the lawsuit’s stated objective, including confirmation of a vote and whether the league followed its own rules in reaching its conclusion.
The league filing indicated that its decision was based on multiple medical factors applying to all 14 schools. It said it took advice and counsel from the Big Ten Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases — created in March and comprised of medical professionals from each school in the conference — as well as the Big Ten Sports Medicine Committee, made up of sports medicine and team physicians from each school.
The league also submitted a 13-page document — 11 pages of which were fully blacked out — showing league bylaws that say the Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors need 60% approval on decisions. With 11 votes (78.6%), the move to postpone fall sports passed easily.
The Big Ten argued that the lawsuit relies solely on “three incorrect and unsupportable assertions”:
>> That the council did not vote to postpone the fall season. The league included a sworn affidavit Monday from Northwestern President and COP/C Chairman Morton Schapiro confirming that the 11-3 vote took place.
>> That if the council voted, it didn’t meet the 60% threshold required by Big Ten bylaws. With the 11-3 revelation, the league wrote, that standard was clearly satisfied.
>> That the council relied on “one faulty study.” The league wrote that its medical task force and committee had been engaged in discussions for upward of five months leading to the vote and that it is an “imaginative claim” to say otherwise.
“The COP/C and Big Ten leaders relied on candid medical opinions, risk assessments and deliberations by highly qualified professionals,” the brief said.
Further, the conference argued that there was no evidence that anyone acted in “bad faith” in the decision. It cited legal precedent protecting deliberations of good-faith decisions of nonprofit boards like the Big Ten to prevent disclosing further details. Revealing more specific details of the COP/C internal discussions, it said, would bring a “chilling effect” to its dialogue on any future matters and leave members wary of what they say.
“The Big Ten opposes this motion, not because of a concern as to what its internal documents will show,” the brief said, “but because it is an unwarranted intrusion into the legitimate deliberative process of a non-profit decision-making body that should not be permitted.”
The Big Ten also argued against a shortened timetable for early discovery should the case move forward, citing a standard 45-day window established by Nebraska law and saying NU student-athletes would not endure “irreparable injury” within that timetable.
“The Big Ten should not have to be put through the task of assembling all medical and scientific data and evidence provided by its legion of professionals in order to dispel the unsupported suggestion that it only relied on one study,” the brief said. “The request is overly burdensome and simply makes no sense in the context of this case.”
Addressing NU players’ contention that the Big Ten breached its contract with student-athletes, league attorneys produced a copy of the standard financial aid document that athletes sign, which says, in part, that they agree to “full compliance … (with) the rules, regulations, bylaws and other legislation of the Big Ten Conference.” It also cites legal precedent that student-athletes enter into contracts with individual institutions, not conferences.
Wrote the league: “This is a discovery motion in search of a case.”
