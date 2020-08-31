Big Ten unveils 11-3 vote in favor of postponing sports as response to Huskers' lawsuit

Nearly three weeks after announcing the decision to postpone fall sports, the Big Ten revealed the decision came by an 11-3 vote and offered additional details in response to a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players last week.

The Big Ten had until 5 p.m. Monday to file a written response to last week’s initial motion, which it did through a brief and a sworn affidavit. The World-Herald confirmed the three dissenting votes in postponing fall sports came from Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa.

League submissions indicated its decision was based on a variety of medical factors applying to all 14 schools, with two groups of experts advising. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors needs 60% approval on decisions according to bylaws, which it met in this instance (78.6%).

At last week’s hearing in the Lancaster County district court, Big Ten attorney Andrew Luger said the language of the Nebraska player lawsuit was such that “the entire case goes away” if the league proves there was a vote. Part of the case made by NU players was that the league made its decision based on outdated or inaccurate medical information. Another count argued that the Council potentially violated its own governing documents by not holding an actual vote.