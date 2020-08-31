Big Ten unveils 11-3 vote in favor of postponing sports as response to Huskers' lawsuit

Nearly three weeks after announcing the decision to postpone fall sports, the Big Ten revealed the decision came by an 11-3 vote and offered additional details in response to a lawsuit filed by eight Nebraska football players last week.
The Big Ten had until 5 p.m. Monday to file a written response to last week’s initial motion, which it did through a brief and a sworn affidavit. The World-Herald confirmed the three dissenting votes in postponing fall sports came from Nebraska, Ohio State and Iowa.
League submissions indicated its decision was based on a variety of medical factors applying to all 14 schools, with two groups of experts advising. The Big Ten Council of Presidents and Chancellors needs 60% approval on decisions according to bylaws, which it met in this instance (78.6%).
At last week’s hearing in the Lancaster County district court, Big Ten attorney Andrew Luger said the language of the Nebraska player lawsuit was such that “the entire case goes away” if the league proves there was a vote. Part of the case made by NU players was that the league made its decision based on outdated or inaccurate medical information. Another count argued that the Council potentially violated its own governing documents by not holding an actual vote.
“We are of the strong view that there is no claim here," Luger said last week.
Nebraska player reps plan to file their response to the Big Ten brief Tuesday morning. Regardless of the next step in the legal process, the league’s Monday release already achieves much of the suit’s objective. NU player attorney Mike Flood said last week his clients wanted to know whether there was a vote and the details of a vote, as well as whether the Big Ten followed its own rules in reaching a decision.
“Our clients must take their claims to the courthouse to find the justice and fairness they have been denied (by) the Big Ten Conference that has failed to answer basic questions,” Flood said in the 13-page complaint.
» Get the full story later today on Omaha.com or in tomorrow's edition of The World-Herald
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!