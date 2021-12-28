Big Ten updates COVID policy to avoid forfeiture of games

A Big Ten game that can't be played as scheduled due to COVID will no longer be automatically considered a forfeit.

The conference announced a change Tuesday to its forfeiture policy for all sports for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The change follows other power conferences who have moved away from automatic forfeits amid another nationwide COVID outbreak.

“The well-being of our student-athletes and our entire athletic communities is our top priority and we are updating our forfeiture policy to support their health and safety as well as the integrity of conference competition," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a press release.

If one or both teams don't have enough players or coaches available to play a game as scheduled, the game may now be rescheduled, declared a no contest or a forfeiture. The Big Ten will be responsible for rescheduling.