Big Ten updates COVID policy to avoid forfeiture of games

A Big Ten game that can't be played as scheduled due to COVID will no longer be automatically considered a forfeit.
The conference announced a change Tuesday to its forfeiture policy for all sports for the rest of the 2021-22 season. The change follows other power conferences who have moved away from automatic forfeits amid another nationwide COVID outbreak.
“The well-being of our student-athletes and our entire athletic communities is our top priority and we are updating our forfeiture policy to support their health and safety as well as the integrity of conference competition," Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said in a press release.
If one or both teams don't have enough players or coaches available to play a game as scheduled, the game may now be rescheduled, declared a no contest or a forfeiture. The Big Ten will be responsible for rescheduling.
Factoring in the decision-making process for how to handle an affected game will be the number of players or coaches available — at least seven scholarship players in basketball and at least one coach. But a team below that threshold may still decide to compete if deemed safe by medical personnel, and a team above that threshold may decide not to compete if it's able to demonstrate why it is not safe to do so.
A team that does not compete and cannot demonstrate why it is unsafe will be assessed a forfeiture. Postponed games that do not result in forfeiture but cannot be rescheduled will be declared no contests.
This new policy is more in line with how the conference operated during the 2020-21 season, when numerous games across all sports were canceled or rescheduled due to COVID outbreaks. The Big Ten announced a change to that approach in August as COVID numbers were decreasing and vaccines were widely available.
But with numbers peaking again due to the Omicron variant, multiple teams have once again had to go into quarantines due to positive cases, causing significant changes to the conference schedule. Now the Big Ten will have more flexibility in handling the impact those outbreaks have on the schedule.