Big Ten will reportedly require conference-only schedule for baseball and softball

Big Ten baseball and softball teams will be limited to conference-only seasons next spring, according to a national report.

D1Baseball.com reported the scheduling news Friday, which would drastically alter the 2021 campaigns for both programs. The outlet also said the league will require bus travel to all games and will allow the addition of other Big Ten opponents to count as “nonconference games” in order to play as many times as possible.

All baseball and softball teams saw their seasons come to an abrupt end in mid-March as the COVID-19 pandemic broke out in the United States. League baseball teams typically play 24-game conference schedules and can play as many as 56 games overall in a season. Big Ten softball teams typically have a 23-game conference slate.

Removing nonconference opponents will be especially hard for Nebraska, which already had a limited pool of nearby opponents for midweek baseball games. Beyond annual matchups with Creighton and UNO, regular foes usually include Kansas State (130 miles away), Kansas (200 miles) and Wichita State (277).

Meanwhile, Big Ten-only scheduling won’t be easy for the Huskers either. As the conference’s westernmost school, the closest destinations are Iowa City (300 miles) and Minneapolis (433). The rest are at least eight-hour trips by bus.