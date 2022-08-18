Big Ten signs $7 billion media rights deal with Fox, CBS, NBC

LINCOLN – The Big Ten just signed its biggest media rights deal ever.

The league announced on Thursday and agreement with Fox, CBS and NBC to carry its football and college basketball games. Big Ten Network, partially owned by Fox, will retain its inventory, too. Media reports put the seven-year deal around $7 billion, although the per-team payouts, which could eventually reach $100 million, are likely to be slightly smaller at the beginning of the contract, which starts July 1, 2023.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren said the deal is about more than money, as the Big Ten will have marquee, over-the-air games at 11 a.m. (Fox), 2:30 p.m. (CBS) and in primetime (NBC). NBC’s streaming service, Peacock, also gets eight football games per year for broadcast.

The three networks will even divvy up future Big Ten football title games. Fox gets the game in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. CBS broadcasts the game in 2024 and 2028. NBC gets it in 2026.

“We are very grateful to our world-class media partners for recognizing the strength of the Big Ten Conference brand and providing the incredible resources we need for our student-athletes to compete at the very highest levels, and to achieve their academic and athletics goals,” Warren said.

The deal leaves behind the Big Ten’s longtime media partner, ABC/ESPN. Many of the league’s biggest games, over the last 25 years, have aired on Disney’s sports division. No longer. CBS and NBC will split what ESPN used to televise.

>>As it completes its obligation to the SEC in 2023, CBS will broadcast seven games that season before televising as many as 15 games starting in 2024. CBS agreed to broadcast an annual Black Friday game, as well; Nebraska and Iowa have been playing on Black Friday since 2011.

>>NBC will televise 14-to-16 “Big Ten Saturday Night” games per year on its broadcast network, plus eight on Peacock. The streaming service will have as many as 47 men’s regular season basketball games and 30 women’s regular season basketball games.