Big Ten signs $8 billion media rights deal with Fox, CBS, NBC

LINCOLN — The richest TV deal college sports history took years to craft and often involved weekly meetings to work through all the twists and turns in negotiations.

But the Big Ten and its commissioner, Kevin Warren, got it done, announcing on Thursday a seven-year contract with Fox, CBS and NBC that Sports Business Journal reported as having an $8 billion total value.

For that money, starting in 2023, the league will have marquee league games at 11 a.m. on Fox, 2:30 p.m. on CBS and in primetime on NBC.

“We’ve been trying to create a strategy where, the best we could, we’d own Saturday,” Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts said Thursday.

The payout to member schools — estimated in some media reports to eventually be $100 million per year — is pretty sweet, too. The Big Ten deal, if it works out to $8 billion, will be slightly largely than ESPN’s contract for the College Football Playoff or the SEC, both of which are just over $7 million, according to SBJ.

Alberts, who applauded the work done by Warren, said the money will allow NU to further develop athletes, pay better salaries for coaches and make broad investments in programs. Resources don’t guarantee success, Alberts said, but they give the school a “reasonable opportunity” to compete at the highest levels of college sports.

Big Ten athletes will get an impressive national platform, too, Alberts said. All three networks do well in cross-promotion — using air time during one sporting event to advertise upcoming events. CBS has long been a leader in the tactic; NFL fans recall with a smile a 60 Minutes promotion that frequently occurs at the end of a late Sunday afternoon game.

“Think about Jim Nantz, on The Masters, talking about Big Ten football games in the fall,” Alberts said. “Or they’re getting ready to air a NFL game on CBS and they’re promoting Nebraska playing Wisconsin. The reach is spectacular.”

Warren, in a statement Thursday, promoted the TV deal “as a mechanism to provide stability and maximum exposure for our student-athletes, member institutions and partners during these uncertain times in collegiate athletics.”

The deal leaves behind the Big Ten’s longtime media partner, ABC/ESPN. Many of the league’s biggest games, over the last 25 years, have aired on Disney’s sports division. No longer. Starting in 2023, CBS and NBC will split what ESPN used to televise. The three networks will even divvy up future Big Ten football title games. Fox gets the game in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029. CBS broadcasts the game in 2024 and 2028. NBC gets it in 2026.

CBS and NBC will each televise a Black Friday game, as well, with CBS taking the mid-afternoon slot and NBC airing game in primetime, Alberts said. Nebraska and Iowa have been playing on Black Friday since 2011.

“I have great confidence that the Nebraska/Iowa game will get a premier time slot,” Alberts said. “That’s what (Iowa Athletic Director) Gary Barta and I both want. It’s a tremendous game that fans of both schools love.”

As it completes its obligation to the SEC in 2023, CBS will broadcast seven games that season before televising as many as 15 games starting in 2024. NU last appeared on the over-the-air network for the 2009 Gator Bowl win over Clemson, but Nebraska’s two most recent national title victories, over Florida in the 1996 Fiesta Bowl and Tennessee in the 1998 Orange Bowl, were broadcast by CBS.

Nebraska hasn’t played on NBC since a win in 2000 over Notre Dame, which has an exclusive deal with NBC for all Fighting Irish home games. NBC will retain its relationship with Notre Dame — which again spurned the Big Ten for conference membership — for a 2:30 game each week, while broadcasting 14-to-16 “Big Ten Saturday Night” games per year in primetime. With two West Coast teams, UCLA and USC, joining the Big Ten in 2024, the NBC slot could feature later kickoffs that accommodate an evening crowd in Los Angeles.

Peacock, NBC’s steaming service, has aired the Olympics and English Premier League soccer, among other sports, gets eight football games per year, too. It will have as many as 47 men’s regular season basketball games and 30 women’s regular season basketball games. Currently, a subscription to Peacock costs $4.99 per month with ads.

Although he didn’t know what might happen with league volleyball — which has found ratings success on Big Ten Network — Alberts anticipated that Peacock’s experience in streaming a wide variety of Olympic sports will lead to more Big Ten inventory landing on the service; currently, those events land on BTN Plus, a grab bag of viewing experiences that, on some campuses in some sports, include either student announcer or no announcers at all.

Fox and BTN — 61% of which is owned by Fox — will retain its large chunk of college football and basketball games.

Alberts, who over the last year sat in several of the league meetings about the TV deal, said Warren’s vision was “aggressive.” A longtime executive with the Minnesota Vikings prior to becoming Big Ten Commissioner, Warren’s preferred approach — which mirrors the NFL — differs greatly with the SEC, which chose, starting in 2024, to put all of its sports on ESPN.

The Big Ten doesn’t have an exclusive TV partner. It chose exclusive TV windows.