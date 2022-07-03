Breaking down USC and UCLA sport by sport

With USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten in 2024, The World-Herald has broken down how both schools have performed in each sport historically and how they are trending.

BASEBALL

USC

2022: 25-28, 8-22 Pac-12 (11th), did not qualify for Pac-12 tournament and was not selected for NCAA tournament.

Recently: The Trojans were 10-5 in the canceled 2020 season, but the last time Southern California finished a full season above .500 was 2015. USC dismissed coach Jason Gill on June 6, and the new coach will be the Trojans' fifth since 2006 (after having two from 1951 through 2006).

History: The program has more CWS titles (12) than anyone, six ahead of second-place LSU and Texas (six). USC's 12 titles include five in a row from 1970-74. But the Trojans' last title came in 1998, and they haven't been to Omaha since 2001. Between 1988 and 2005, USC made 15 of a possible 18 NCAA tournaments. From 2006-22, the Trojans made the NCAA tournament once.

Trending: USC has top-notch baseball facilities, but has landed one top-15 recruiting class (No. 13 in 2018) in the past five years while also having two classes that were sub-40, according to Perfect Game. The program is still a marquee name that no other Big Ten team can come close to — the league's last CWS title came from Ohio State in 1966.

UCLA

2022: 40-24, 19-11 Pac-12 (third), went 3-2 in Pac-12 tournament and went 2-2 in Auburn Regional (runner-up).

Recently: The Bruins have five consecutive NCAA tournament appearances, including a super regional appearance in 2019 (lost to Michigan in three games).

History: The Bruins have one CWS title (2013) and one runner-up finish (2010). Since coach John Savage took over in 2005, UCLA has made the NCAA tournament 13 times with five super regional appearances and three trips to Omaha — but the Bruins' last CWS appearance was in 2013. The Bruins have won the Pac-12 regular-season title four times under Savage (last in 2019).

Trending: UCLA has become one of the premier West Coast teams under Savage. The 2019 team produced 13 MLB draft picks (a program record) and was the No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament. The Bruins landed Perfect Game's No. 3 recruiting class in 2021 and finished as runner-up in this year's Auburn Regional. When UCLA officially joins the league, it likely will become the Big Ten's premier program.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

USC

2022: 26-8, 14-6 Pac-12 (third), went 1-1 in league tournament and lost to Miami in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Recently: The Trojans have won at least 20 games in three straight seasons, and coach Andy Enfield has led them to 20 wins in six of the past seven seasons, including an Elite Eight appearance in 2021.

History: The Trojans are not on the level of UCLA in men's basketball. But few programs are, and the Trojans have been a moderately successful program. They have two appearances in the Final Four, four in the Elite Eight and five in the Sweet 16. Nine of their 17 NCAA tournament appearances have come since 2000. There are nine current NBA players from USC, including DeMar DeRozan and Nikola Vucevic of the Chicago Bulls.

Trending: The Galen Center opened in 2006. Enfield has kept the Trojans on an upward trajectory since he was hired from Florida Gulf Coast in 2013. USC had the No. 7-ranked recruiting class in 2022, according to 247Sports, including five-star center Vince Iwuchukwu.

UCLA

2022: 27-8, 15-5 Pac-12 (second), went 2-1 in league tournament and lost to Arizona in the championship game. Reached the Sweet 16, where it lost to North Carolina.

Recently: It has been nearly 30 years since the Bruins last won a national championship, but they have still had great success in that time period. Since 2006, they have reached the Final Four four times — most recently in 2021 — made the Sweet 16 eight times and earned 12 tournament berths. Current NBA stars who suited up for the Bruins include Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love.

History: The Bruins have won more national championships (11) than any program. Indiana (five) has won the most among current Big Ten teams. Legendary coach John Wooden built a legacy in Westwood, including hall of famers such as Bill Walton, Lew Alcindor (Kareem Abdul-Jabbar) and Reggie Miller. The Bruins have made the NCAA tournament 49 times, fourth all time and nine more than Indiana.

Trending: Coach Mick Cronin has reestablished the Bruins as a national force, reaching the Final Four in his second year and the Sweet 16 in his third. He signed the 11th-ranked class in 2022, including two five-star prospects. Amari Bailey (Sierra Canyon, California) was the No. 7 prospect by 247Sports, and Adem Bona (Napa, California) ranked 15th.

WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

USC

2022: 12-16, 5-12 Pac-12 (10th), lost to UCLA in the first round of the conference tournament.

Recently: The Trojans have struggled, with two straight losing seasons and no finish higher than seventh in the Pac-12 in the past eight years. They have not qualified for the NCAA tournament since 2014 and haven't won the regular-season conference title since 1994.

History: Led by hall of famer Cheryl Miller, the Trojans won back-to-back national championships in 1983-84. Coach Linda Sharp took them back to the Final Four in 1986. But USC has had some lean years since former WNBA star Lisa Leslie graduated in 1994.

Trending: Lindsay Gottlieb is in her second year at the helm. She won 179 games at Cal before the Cleveland Cavaliers hired her as an assistant in 2019. Gottlieb signed ESPN's No. 8-ranked recruit, Aaliyah Gayles, who is recovering from multiple surgeries after she was shot 10 times at a party in North Las Vegas in April.

UCLA

2022: 18-13, 8-8 Pac-12 (seventh), went 1-1 in the conference tournament and lost to South Dakota State in the WNIT semifinals.

Recently: The Bruins are coming off a down year, but they made the Sweet 16 four years in a row from 2016-19. They have earned an NCAA tournament berth 11 times since 2000.

History: UCLA has never won the NCAA tournament, but it did win the AIAW national championship in 1978. The Bruins also reached the AIAW Final Four in 1979. They have two Elite Eight appearances and have been to the Sweet 16 seven times. Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee also played basketball for the Bruins, and four-time WNBA all-star and current Las Vegas Aces General Manager Natalie Williams played for UCLA in the 1990s.

Trending: Since Cori Close took over the program in 2011, the Bruins have emerged on the national stage. She has not won a conference championship, but the Bruins made it to the Elite Eight in 2018 and have qualified for four Sweet 16s and six NCAA tournaments. They didn't qualify last season, but Close signed three ESPN top-25 recruits, including No. 2 overall prospect Kiki Rice.

CROSS COUNTRY

USC

Recently: Women's team finished 11th in Pac-12 meet, its best finish since 2012, and 22nd at regionals.

UCLA

Recently: The men finished sixth and women eighth at the Pac-12 championships. The men were 12th at regionals, the women 16th. Neither UCLA squad has finished in the top 10 at nationals since 2003.

FOOTBALL

USC

2021: 4-8, 3-6 Pac-12. The Trojans dropped six of their final seven games and failed to make a bowl game for just the fifth time since 2000.

Recently: With a revolving door of coaches since Pete Carroll left after the 2009 season, USC has struggled to replicate the same form of dominance it once had. USC won at least a share of seven straight conference titles from 2002-08. The Trojans’ last conference title came in 2017, and USC’s last bowl win came in 2016. They’ve finished with two sub-.500 seasons since, but the program has continued to rank near the top of the country in recruiting.

History: USC has won 11 national championships, and the program was among the best in college football, especially during the Carroll era in the early 2000s. The Trojans have also won 39 conference championships and have produced the most NFL draft picks in all of college football with 519.

Trending: Clay Helton is out and Lincoln Riley is in for his first year at the helm of the Trojans. Riley made three College Football Playoff appearances over his five seasons at Oklahoma and hopes to get the Trojans back on track in 2022.

UCLA

2021: 8-4, 6-3 Pac-12. UCLA won three straight games over Colorado, USC and Cal to close the season. The Bruins were slated to face NC State in the Holiday Bowl, but that game was canceled.

Recently: The 2021 season was a step in the right direction for coach Chip Kelly and the Bruins as they snapped a streak of three straight losing seasons. UCLA failed to make a bowl game from 2018-20 and has played in just one (2017) since 2016. UCLA posted five straight winning seasons before that and has done well in recruiting in recent years.

History: The Bruins boast just one national championship, in 1954, but UCLA has been among the top teams in the conference this decade. However, the Bruins' last conference championship came in 1998. The Bruins play their home games at the Rose Bowl — a place that’s very near and dear to everyone in both the Pac-12 and Big Ten.

Trending: Kelly is back for his fifth season at UCLA and heads into the 2022 season with some momentum and a new contract, which runs through 2025. After Kelly found himself on the hot seat, UCLA won its most games since 2015 last season, and the Bruins finished tied for second in the Pac-12 South. The Bruins averaged 36.5 points per game last season — which led the conference — and most of that offense returns in 2022.

GOLF

USC

Recently: Last season, the men finished seventh in the Pac-12 tournament and had one individual qualify for nationals. The women placed 10th at nationals. J.T. Higgins finished his second year leading the men's program. The hall of fame coach guided Texas A&M to an NCAA championship and 17 NCAA appearances during his 19 years. Justin Silverstein took over the women's program in 2019.

History: Both programs have been among the best in the country. The women won NCAA titles in 2003, 2008 and 2013 and have had 13 top-five finishes at nationals. The men's team has produced four NCAA individual champions, the last coming in 2007, and 25 first-team All-Americans, including the likes of Scott Simpson, Al Geiberger and Craig Stadler. But the programs have high standards, and the men haven't finished in the top 10 at nationals since 2017, while the women's last title was nearly a decade ago.

UCLA

Recently: The women's team finished fourth in the Pac-12 tournament and fourth at nationals this past season while the men finished sixth in the Pac-12 tournament and had one individual reach nationals. The Bruin men won a national title in 2008.

History: UCLA had 20 All-Americans, including current PGA Tour star Patrick Cantlay, under coach Derek Freeman, who retired this spring. The Bruins also won the NCAA title in 1988. The women's team won NCAA titles in 1991, 2004 and 2011 in addition to three runner-up finishes.

MEN'S SOCCER

USC

Does not sponsor varsity men's soccer.

UCLA

2021: 11-7-1, 5-4-1 Pac-12 (third), lost in second round of NCAA tournament to Duke.

Recently: The Bruins last appeared in the College Cup in 2014 and have made the NCAA tournament four times since then. In 2019 and 2020, UCLA had sub-.500 seasons.

History: UCLA is one of the most successful programs in college soccer, appearing in the NCAA tournament 46 times, tied for second with Indiana and just three behind Saint Louis. Despite regular appearances, UCLA hasn’t won a title since 2002. UCLA also won titles in 1985, 1990 and 1997 as the four championships are tied for fourth-most behind Virginia (7), Indiana (8) and Saint Louis (10).

Trending: After former coach Jorge Salcedo resigned because of his role in the 2019 college admissions scandal, Ryan Jorden took the reigns of the program with 2021 being his only winning season. Jordan introduced a seven-player freshman recruiting class for the fall that features players from MLS Academy and USL ranks. The Bruins join as a competitive and historically successful program for the Big Ten, which has gotten titles from Indiana, Michigan State and Wisconsin.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

USC

2021: 14-3-3, 8-1-2 Pac-12 (second), lost in second round of NCAA tournament in penalty kicks to Penn State.

Recently: The Trojans have been to eight consecutive NCAA tournaments. In 2016, USC won its second national title with a 3-1 win over West Virginia.

History: The Trojans are regulars in the NCAA tournament with 20 appearances and two national titles, one of just seven schools with multiple championships.

Trending: Coach Jane Alukonis begins her first season in charge of the program after former coach Keidane McAlpine left for Georgia. Recently, former Trojan coach Ali Khosroshahin was sentenced for his role in the 2019 college admissions scandal.

UCLA

2021: 16-1-3, 8-0-3 Pac-12 (first), upset in first round of NCAA tournament by UC Irvine, which was the Bruins' only loss.

Recently: The Bruins have made the NCAA tournament the past six seasons, including a national championship appearance in 2017.

History: UCLA has made 25 NCAA tournament appearances, the 11th-most of any program. It’s advanced to the College Cup 11 times, but has just one title — a 1-0 win over Florida State in 2013. Since 1995, the Bruins have missed the tournament just twice, in 1996 and 2015. The Bruins have produced several FIFA Women’s World Cup champions including Lauren Holiday, Sam Mewis, Mallory Pugh and Abby Dahlkemper.

Trending: The Bruins have the No. 1-ranked recruiting class in 2022 featuring 10 players with U.S. Youth National Team experience. Coach Margueritte Aozasa enters her first year as coach. The Bruins will bring their historic success to the Big Ten, which has won one title — Penn State in 2015 — and has just five programs with more than 15 NCAA tournament appearances.

SOFTBALL

USC

Does not sponsor varsity softball.

UCLA

2022: 51-10, 19-5 Pac-12 (second), went 5-0 in regional and super regional play to qualify for the Women's College World Series for the 30th time, went 3-2 at WCWS, losing to Oklahoma in the semifinal.

Recently: The Bruins won the 2019 title (sweeping Oklahoma in the final), their 12th NCAA title, and have reached seven straight WCWS.

History: UCLA is the most decorated Division I program with 12 national championships (Arizona is second with seven and Oklahoma third with six), 22 WCWS finals appearances and 30 trips to the WCWS. The Bruins have produced 13 Olympians, including two three-time Olympians in Lisa Fernandez and Stacey Nuveman.

Trending: The Bruins have won a pair of WCWS titles in the past 12 years (2010, 2019), and they remain the gold standard. UCLA has nearly as many WCWS appearances (30) as the rest of the teams in the Big Ten (33, and that's counting six of Nebraska's seven appearances when it was a member of the Big Eight/Big 12). UCLA has won two of the past three Pac-12 titles, and it will be the immediate favorite to begin winning titles in the Big Ten.

MEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

USC

2022: Finished tied for 12th with 20 points at NCAA outdoor championships, six places above the nearest Big Ten team.

Recently: In 2022, the Trojans set a school record while winning the national title in the 400 relay. The 1,600 relay team finished in second place, while running the second-fastest time in school history.

History: Over the past 17 seasons, the Trojans have finished in the top 12 in the team standings 15 times. In the program’s history, USC has won 26 outdoor titles. At least one USC athlete, male or female, has won an individual title in 23 of 29 championships. The program has the most appearances at the outdoor championships with 85.

Trending: The Pac-12 has dominated the men’s track and field championships, with three of the top four schools with the most team titles coming from the conference. In 2022, the Big Ten had just two teams in the top 25 in team standings, Minnesota (t-18th) and Wisconsin (t-25th).

UCLA

2022: Finished with zero team points at NCAA outdoor championships.

Recently: UCLA hasn’t won a team title in over 30 years. Two runners qualified for the 2022 championships, both competing in the men’s 400 meters.

History: UCLA has the fourth-most outdoor NCAA championship appearances with 75 and trails three other Pac-12 schools. It’s won eight team titles, most recently in 1988.

Trending: The Bruins' eight titles are third most of any program behind USC and Arkansas. The program will help bring more success to the Big Ten, which hasn’t had much recently. Illinois has five team titles, but hasn’t won since 1947. Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio State also have a team title, but the most recent was the Golden Gophers’ in 1948.

WOMEN'S TRACK AND FIELD

USC

2022: Finished tied for 30th with eight points at NCAA outdoor championships.

Recently: At the 2022 NCAA championships, the Trojans had nine women compete with a total of eight scoring opportunities. USC’s best performance came from Jasmine Jones, who placed second with a personal best in the 100-meter hurdles.

History: USC has just three team outdoor titles, but has finished in the top 10 in 17 of the past 26 seasons. The Trojans' three outdoor team titles are tied for fourth nationally, trailing Texas A&M (14), Texas (4) and LSU (4).

Trending: The Pac-12 has been near the top in NCAA track and field championships. The Big Ten had Nebraska and Ohio State place in the top 15 in team standings in 2022. The program has generated alumni such as Olympic runner Allyson Felix.

UCLA

2022: Finished tied for 41st with five points at NCAA outdoor championships. It had five entries across four events.

Recently: The Bruins had a pair of top-eight performances at the 2022 championships, though not any individual titles. UCLA’s 1,600 unit finished seventh, securing two points, and the time was the sixth-best in program history.

History: Just like the Trojan women, the Bruin women have three outdoor team titles, which is tied for fourth nationally. In 2021, the 1,600 relay team recorded the eighth-fastest time in collegiate history, finishing in third.

Trending: The Bruins have made 34 NCAA outdoor appearances, tied for 10th. Nebraska has the most among active Big Ten teams with 35, tied for seventh. No active Big Ten team has won a team outdoor track title.

TENNIS

USC

Recently: The men won their third straight Pac-12 title and reached the Round of 16 at the NCAA tournament last season while the women went 18-12 in duals and competed at nationals. The men's team has reached the Round of 16 each of the past 15 years and was ranked No. 1 in 2020 before the season was canceled.

History: The Trojans are among the elite men's programs with 21 NCAA team titles, 15 singles champions and 21 doubles champions. ATP pro Steve Johnson won singles titles in 2011 and 2012. The most successful women's program at USC, in terms of national titles, is tennis with seven. All those titles came under coach Dave Borelli from 1974 to 1988.

UCLA

Recently: The men reached the Pac-12 tournament semifinal and the women made the second round of the NCAA tournament this past season. The Bruins have two longtime coaches in Billy Martin, the men's program's all-time leader in wins, and Stella Sampras Webster, in her 26th season leading the women's team. She's the older sister of 14-time Grand Slam champion Pete Sampras.

History: The Bruins won nationals in 1984 and under Martin in 2005, posting top-five finishes at nationals 23 times. The women won titles in 2008 and 2014 and have had All-Americans in each of the past five seasons.

VOLLEYBALL

USC

2021: 15-15, 10-10 Pac-12. The Trojans faced Creighton last September and fell 3-2.

Recently: The Trojans finished the 2020 season with a 7-8 record. With a new-look roster last season, USC finished at .500.

History: USC has reached the NCAA tournament 37 times since the program’s inception in 1976. That includes a string of 29 straight trips, which recently came to a halt. The program also boasts eight conference championships and has had success on the national stage. The Trojans have a 1,094-404-4 all-time record and are 81-34 in the NCAA tournament. USC has won six national championships, the last coming in 2003.

UCLA

2021: 25-6, 16-4 Pac-12. UCLA reached the NCAA tournament, where it lost to Wisconsin — the eventual national champion.

Recently: After a losing season in 2018 (13-14), the Bruins have gotten back on track and returned to the NCAA tournament the past three seasons. UCLA was 19-12 in 2019 and 15-7 in 2020. Coach Michael Sealy is heading into his 13th year leading his alma mater.

History: UCLA also brings a tradition of success on the volleyball court. The Bruins have reached the NCAA tournament 38 times and have posted a 94-35 record. UCLA has won seven championships and four NCAA championships in program history, its last in 2011.

