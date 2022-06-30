Chatelain: USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten isn't just another annexation

Fools. That’s what we are.

All of us who assumed that the looming college sports revolution would happen slowly and responsibly. Everyone who predicted that geography might restrict profit. Everyone who pretended that tradition would anchor our beloved games to a firm foundation.

Ha.

The strings are broken now and the balloons — filled with helium and cash — are floating out toward the Pacific. Wave goodbye. They ain’t coming back.

Over the coming weeks, we will and should dissect what Big Ten expansion to Hollywood means for any number of things:

» Husker football

» The SEC/Big Ten rivalry

» Other leagues

» Schedules

» Non-revenue sports

» Scholarship limits and NIL

» The collegiate amateur model

» The future of viewing games

But first we should stop, take a deep breath and bid farewell to the past. You know, the mementos that inspired us to care about college athletics in the first place. I’m not mad about USC and UCLA. But if you think this is just another annexation — like Maryland and Rutgers — you’re California dreaming.

Remember those old-fashioned trophy games between Big Ten neighbors? You can chuck that Little Brown Jug into Lake Superior. Bury that Old Brass Spittoon in an Indiana cornfield.

What’s next to rupture? March Madness? College baseball? Prepare your heart for anything.

As Morgan Freeman said after leaving Shawshank prison: “The world went and got itself in a big damn hurry.”

Today accelerates the pace of change for college athletics, perhaps dramatically. The suits in charge have essentially said “The hell with it, burn it all down.”

It’s stunning mostly because these same power brokers — for so long — lagged behind public opinion. Remember Jim Delany’s threat to go Division III if athletes started getting paid? Remember the Big Ten obsession with Rose Bowl sunsets?

There’s a great moment when Bo Schembechler claimed he didn’t watch the 2002 Rose Bowl between Miami and Nebraska. Why? “I protested it,” the Michigan legend said. “When there's no Big Ten team in it, I'm not watching it.”

Well, come 2025, there might be ONLY Big Ten teams in the Rose Bowl. There might be 20 or 25 Big Ten teams, including Oregon and Washington, Stanford and Notre Dame. The SEC and Big Ten are competing fast-food chains, expanding wherever there’s a new interstate exit. (Pity the folks in Pullman and Corvallis on two-lane highways.)

These are no longer conferences; these are federations. The funny part is we'll inevitably reach a point where everyone realizes that Rutgers v. UCLA is extremely stupid, and we all look to our neighbors again for meaningful competition. The sooner, the better.

As long as Nebraska fans churn out ratings and subscriptions, as long as they fill Memorial Stadium, the Huskers will be fine. The inevitable break from the have-nots might even help Big Red. Kansas State and Iowa State aren’t winning many recruiting battles if the Big 12 is a secondary league.

But those details feel trivial today. Because we’re witnessing another massive blow to the status quo, a move that even five years ago seemed impossible.

I’m not mad about USC and UCLA joining the Big Ten. I’m mad at myself for ever thinking they couldn’t.

