McKewon: The Big Ten beat ESPN once, but walking away from the network carries risk

LINCOLN – In its first showdown with the television giant that became synonymous with college sports, the Big Ten bet on itself – and beat ESPN.

This time, the stakes are more interesting – and perhaps higher.

According to reports from Sports Business Journal and the New York Post, the Big Ten is close to finalizing its new, massive TV contract with Fox, CBS, NBC- and no ABC/ESPN. Media trial balloons floated Monday night – warning of a split with the Disney-owned network – did not fetch, according to SBJ, a matching offer from ESPN on Tuesday morning.

A word salad statement released by the Big Ten didn't deter any conclusions reached in the media reports.

That means the Big Ten is likely moving on from the network that broadcasts more college football than any other. You want FCS playoffs? You turn to ESPN's family of networks.

Fox has a decent kickoff show, may have the strongest No. 1 broadcast team and executed a brilliant move by resurrecting the early window as a weekly spot for major games. But Fox, which owns a majority of the Big Ten Network, does not have the same cachet as ESPN. It doesn’t yet have any part of the College Football Playoff.

And Fox (understandably) has a huge psychological stake in the NFL. So does CBS. So does NBC.

That won’t change. You won’t hear Cris Collinsworth on Saturday Night Football. You might hear his 27-year-old son, Jac, on the play-by-play.

The Big Ten may get its exclusive windows – noon eastern on Fox, 3:30 on CBS and 7:00 on NBC – and the perks that come with being on over-the-air TV for the league’s three best games of the day.

One of those games, each week, will almost always involve Ohio State or Michigan. Another will involve USC or UCLA. Will CBS and NBC appreciate the full scope of the league, or concentrate its attention on the eastern half – and far western schools - of the conference?

ESPN, for its many flaws, has an appreciation for college football that understands the value of an Iowa, a Wisconsin, a Nebraska. Will CBS or NBC? How many games will get placed on CBS Sports Network or Peacock, best-known as the streaming service where NBC hides “The Office” canon? Does USA Network, used by NBC for Olympics and British Open coverage, rotate into the fold - given its spot in cable packages, that’d be an OK thing – and where do basketball and volleyball land? ESPN is no longer an elite broadcaster for Big Ten basketball, and it barely cared about Big Ten women’s basketball or volleyball. Does Fox, CBS or NBC have the guts to mix in more weeknight primetime volleyball matches on its cable side? Did the Big Ten have the guts to ask for it, or does it prefer to encase volleyball in a BTN cocoon for ratings purposes?

The biggest question: What could the Big Ten lose walking away from ABC/ESPN?

In the last showdown – when ESPN gave the Big Ten an unsatisfactory offer in the mid-2000s – the league won in spectacular fashion. Then-commissioner Jim Delany helped start Big Ten Network, and the league is fabulously well-off now as a result. But the Big Ten didn’t quit ABC/ESPN cold turkey. The 2006 Michigan/Ohio State No. 1/No. 2 game? On ABC. Michigan State’s blocked-punt-at-the-gun against Michigan? ABC. Penn State’s shocking upset of OSU in 2016? ABC. Notre Dame will visit Ohio State, this year, and play on ABC.

Now, the Big Ten could remove its entire inventory from the network. The league’s brand titans – Ohio State, Michigan, USC, Penn State – won’t be affected much. ESPN’s College GameDay will talk about those teams out of habit. What about Iowa? Purdue? Minnesota? Nebraska? What about the Heisman – a media horse race televised by ESPN? What about the SEC and ACC? ESPN effectively owns those leagues, and can perhaps gently dictate schools in those leagues decline home-and-home contests with the Big Ten. You can bet ESPN would do what it can to keep Alabama and Clemson off of CBS.

And, of course, there’s the playoff – and the weekly CFP show. I’ve never liked that program, the way it announces ultimately meaningless standings, that change week to week, but subtly enforces an impression that the SEC rules the CFP roost.

It’s likely that, upon expansion, the CFP broadcast rights get split between two or three networks. But which of those networks gets the weekly show? Which of them is the official media platform for the CFP? And, moreover – would any of the Big Ten’s current or new media partners, well, stump for the league? ESPN has a vested, financial interest in stumping for the ACC and SEC, which have combined to win every national title since 2015. Will the Big Ten?

If college football had a logical postseason process, like the NFL, it wouldn’t matter. There isn’t an NFL committee determining a team’s strength on romantic ideas like “eye test” and “good wins.” There is a CFP committee doing that, and the committee, being comprised of humans, is persuadable.

One network – ESPN - breathes this stuff. The others do not. One network – at least until this year – put on a mediocre NFL broadcast while saving its best work for college football games. Three other networks will not. Fox’s lead college football game – with Gus Johnson, Joel Klatt and Jenny Taft – now has a production and talent value equal to Fox’s lead NFL game. CBS is close, but not quite.

NBC, frankly, was not; Notre Dame Saturdays don’t have the feel of Tom Brady vs. Dak Prescott on Sunday night. NBC has long farmed out its college analyst spot to some former player who’s not a natural broadcaster. Drew Brees lasted one year in the role.

Perhaps the Big Ten’s trust in those networks, and the sheer amount of money those networks are about to spend, will change their priorities from a network where a college football game is played to a network that gets college football. The latter is true of ESPN.

If the Big Ten lets that network walk, it’ll be initially applauded by league fans and perhaps by league media.