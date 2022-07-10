McKewon: The galaxy brain theory on why Los Angeles had to embrace the Big Ten

YEARS AGO IN WESTWOOD, Calif. — You have to see it at night. In the day, as you emerge from an underground garage, Pauley Pavilion is a modern, low-slung rectangle. Imposing but not triumphant, hiding a vibrant blue-and-gold arena of 14,000 inside its quarters.

But after the sun sets on Sunset Blvd., that’s when Pauley Pavilion exudes a warm glow, a museum of basketball sitting at the heart of UCLA’s campus. It will soon be the best hoops venue in the Big Ten — that also happens to in the ritziest place on earth.

To the north is Sunset, across which is Bel-Air. I first saw Teslas there in 2014, when the Nebraska women’s basketball team played two NCAA tournament games at UCLA.

To the south is the famous Fox tower and Westwood Village, home to countless movie premieres.

To the west is Brentwood and then Riviera, the famous country club is five miles from campus.

To the west four miles is Beverly Hills. Up the 405 three miles is The Getty, an art conservatory of sorts, accessible by tram, built atop a cliff from which you can see the city and, past it, the ocean.

Look, L.A. is the richest place in the whole world. Rich by money, sure. But doubly rich, umami rich, by culture, by nature, by art and architecture, by romance, by violence, by violent romance, by scale and the sheer audacity of forging, out of a wilderness, all that in 140 years.

You can sit once in the press box at the Rose Bowl and know by the pink-ringed clouds at sunset it’s the one spot that’ll carve a Biblical niche in your brain.

And that city — and its network, Fox — came to the Big Ten, hat in hand, asking for a new conference to love it. How in the hell did that happen?

Well, for UCLA, it’s money.

The Los Angeles Times reported Tuesday that UCLA ran up a budget deficit of $102.8 million the last three years. All those Olympic sports teams that have to travel across the country now? Some of them may not have existed without a Big Ten deal.

“This not only preserves the programs now — which was not a given — but also will allow us to invest in them,” UCLA Athletic Director Martin Jarmond told the Times.

For Southern California, bad timing, bad luck, program mismanagement and the lesser league commissioner pushed the Trojans east.

The starting point: The end of the 2009 season, when Pete Carroll left for the NFL. Who USC hired — and who it didn’t — loom large.

The latter is Urban Meyer, who in 2009 briefly quit his job at Florida while in the midst of depression and anxiety. Years later, he told multiple media outlets he lost close to 40 pounds in those 2008 and 2009 seasons at UF, using Ambien and beer to sleep.

He quit Florida on Dec. 26, switched to a leave of absence Dec. 27. The only thing he was taking, at that moment, was one more uninspired season at Florida.

Two weeks after Meyer “returned,” Carroll left for the Seahawks. USC Athletic Director Mike Garrett hired Lane Kiffin away from Tennessee on Jan. 12, 2010.

By June 2010, the Pac-12 tried to swipe half of the Big 12. Didn’t happen.

Texas backed out, Oklahoma and others followed, and the TV deal then-Pac-12 Commissioner Larry Scott hoped to negotiate starting for the 2012 season fell apart. On July 20, 2010, Garrett was out as USC’s A.D., in part for how he handled what became a massive NCAA mess for the Trojans.

Garrett was the first of four A.D.s USC would have in the next 12 years.

The 2010 season commenced. Oregon came within overtime of winning a national title. The Big Ten flopped in most of its big bowl games. At that moment, you couldn’t have predicted the league’s fortunes would switch.

Until Ohio State's Jim Tressel resigned Memorial Day 2011. And Meyer took the OSU job after the 2011 season and proceeded to win 38 of his first 41 games — including the first College Football Playoff.

Scott signed that 12-year deal for the 2012 season, to expire before the 2024 season. Former Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany signed a more lucrative — and much shorter — TV deal starting for the 2017 season.

The Big Ten’s deal would expire before the Pac-12’s deal, and in doing so, gave TV executives the chance to play around with conference configurations and adding teams before the Pac-12 even began its negotiating process.

Meanwhile, Oregon’s momentum slowed — the school is on its fourth coach since 2016 — and USC cratered. Kiffin got fired in an airport. Steve Sarkisian got fired for off-the-field behavior related to alcohol. Clay Helton, Sarkisian’s replacement, inspired apathy from his first win to his last loss. The Trojans didn't hit a wall — they won a Rose Bowl — but they gently declined at the worst moment.

The Big Ten played chess to the Pac-12's checkers but, more importantly, the brand name team (Ohio State) dominated opponents at the moment most needed time to tip the dominoes eastward.

USC now has a franchise coach — Lincoln Riley — a new, forward-thinking A.D. in Mike Bohn and a new league. USC will never have to drive the conference bus again, Ohio State will handle it. And UCLA, by proxy of being USC’s crosstown rival, gets out of debt.

Who else gets a golden ticket? Notre Dame, presuming it can say yes soon, and be folded into an even-bigger TV deal.

Unless a TV network deals in other schools — that is, pays to make it worth the Big Ten or SEC’s while — there are no two schools, there is one.

On vacation, I wrote as much on Twitter the night USC and UCLA joined the league. At the time, “sources” said Washington and Oregon may join the Big Ten. Surely, USC and UCLA need travel partners, was the thinking.

No, they don’t.

USC and UCLA petitioned the Big Ten — not the other way around. And from Los Angeles, it’s a 13-hour drive to Eugene, Ore. It’s 18 hours to Seattle or Pullman, Washington.

“My sense is we are where we are, and we're going to move forward with who we have, with the addition of USC and UCLA,” Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta said Friday.

Barta’s line of thinking is consistent with that of Nebraska A.D. Trev Alberts.

The Big Ten’s TV deal will be very, very sweet, giving the Huskers and other league schools the financial flexibility to recruit at an elite level, spend money on the best coaches and, yes, be in position should NIL ever turn into directly paying the athletes to play.

Having as much money as possible would help. That meant for the Big Ten adding a huge market with two brand-name teams. If you get L.A., you take L.A. Eugene can wait.

On with the Rewind, and more takes from a busy two weeks:

The Big Ten's physicality

The Big Ten’s physicality will be a shock to both football programs, especially to the defensive front seven.

A fact to tuck away: Nebraska did not rank in the Big Ten’s top half in rushing yards allowed per game until its fifth season, 2015. Rutgers and Maryland still haven’t done it in eight seasons.

Remember when Scott Frost, in his first season, remarked that NU wasn't there from a strength-and-size standpoint to compete with Wisconsin and Iowa?

The Huskers have, after a decade, made the final and full transition.

Physicality isn't the issue. UCLA and USC face a long, punishing climb in that regard.

Scheduling

Sixteen teams makes for a perfect 3-6-6 scheduling model. Three opponents who play each year and six home-and-away opponents that switch out every two years.

The question is: Does the Big Ten choose to do so in four team pods — that is, four teams in one group playing round-robin within the quartet — or are just two teams tethered together?

USC and UCLA will play each other every year. Will their annual Big Ten foes be the same as well?

At one time it made sense for Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin to get their own table for chemistry class. Now?

Perhaps Nebraska draws Iowa annually, but has UCLA and, dare we say, a team from what soon could be the old Big Ten East? If the latter is true, Michigan State, please.

Winning teams

UCLA and USC routinely produce winning teams across many sports.

In the past 10 years of the Director’s Cup, the Bruins and Trojans have an average finish of 6.8 and 6.7.

UCLA’s last two finishes, 13th and 15th, were its two lowest in the decade and the only two outside the top 10.

Pivot point coming soon

NIL did not help Nebraska’s sports teams in the Director’s Cup — at 49th, the Huskers posted their worst finish.

If Alberts spent his first year working on the efficiency and structure of the “apparatus,” so to speak, there’ll come a pivot point, soon, where it’s more about winning and losing.

Husker recruiting

Nebraska’s 2023 recruiting class stands at 13, and probably won’t swell much beyond 20.

Outside of a commitment from a running back, I can’t imagine NU having done better in May, June and early July.

That the Huskers’ efforts are good for middle-of-the-pack in the Big Ten speaks to the prowess of the league.

Meyer deserves credit there, too. His aggressive approach at Ohio State ruffled league feathers in a good way.

L.A. recruiting?

Should Nebraska press hard into the Los Angeles area for recruiting?

In basketball, absolutely. The city is full of elite talent and club teams.

In football? We’ll explore it more in an upcoming story.

Losing a five-star QB

A five-star quarterback from Detroit committed to Oregon over Michigan, citing his relationship with the Ducks’ offensive coordinator.

Dante Moore loved former Michigan OC Josh Gattis, who left for Miami after it became clear that, had Wolverines’ coach Jim Harbaugh left the school for the NFL Vikings, Gattis wouldn’t have been in line as his successor.

Got all that? Harbaugh’s NFL flirtation likely cost him a five-star QB.

Hoiberg 2.0

With the departure of Armon Gates, Fred Hoiberg’s initial coaching staff of Gates, Matt Abdelmassih and Doc Sadler has left the building.