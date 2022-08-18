Shatel: Kevin Warren set up Big Ten football to be showcased like no other

How do you like Kevin Warren, now?

Don’t answer that, Nebraska fans. I know the answer.

And you are right. Two years ago, the Big Ten Commissioner looked inept and awkward, completely overmatched for the job.

Of course, that job was to lead a major sports conference through a nation-wide pandemic.

There is no playbook for how to handle a football season during a national health crisis. But it always seemed the Big Ten office had the wrong answers and poor communication.

That was two long years ago.

Warren clearly has found a playbook for his vision of Big Ten athletics.

On Thursday, Warren announced a new Big Ten media rights package that totals $7 billion over seven years.

Say what you will about Warren, Nebraska, but he just put money in your school’s pocket. Like, an estimated $80-100 million per year.

That’s a pretty good jingle.

Warren also set up Big Ten football to be showcased like no conference, with three national windows back-to-back-back on three different major networks.

The Big Ten has set the bar for the rest of college football, starting with the SEC. Can anyone top $8 billion?

Meanwhile, the Big Ten intends to show the world that you don’t need ESPN in your life.

Now the rest of major college sports waits anxiously to see what Warren will do next with expansion.

Will he add Stanford, Oregon, Washington?

Notre Dame?

If Warren can land the Irish, and he has put out some extremely attractive carrots, he will become almost legendary.

What a transformation. The man who stumbled out of the gate and looked like he might not make it two months, now wears the biggest shoes in college athletics.

The scary thing is, he doesn’t appear close to being done.

“I’m looking forward to changing the landscape of college athletics and all of sports forever,” Warren told the Athletic. “Today will be the first step in the direction to allow us to continually disrupt the industry in a positive manner.”

But is this positive for the Big Ten?

Is it a good thing for college football fans?

These are good questions, because it certainly seems that Warren is transitioning the Big Ten into something like the National Football League.

No surprise there. Warren came to the Big Ten from the Minnesota Vikings. He calls NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell a friend.

He told the Athletic that Goodell taught him to “think not only nationally but globally.”

The NFL has multiple TV partners. Now so does the Big Ten.

The NFL will show games this fall on Prime Video, a streaming service.

The Big Ten announced it will put some games, including basketball, on the streaming service Peacock.

The NFL has two conferences with three divisions each across three four time zones.

If the Big Ten adds more west-coast schools, it could have up to 20 schools and have three or four divisions — including a west-coast bureau that offers the networks a “Late Night” option on Saturday.

Like the NFL, the Big Ten would be everywhere. It would dominate.

That’s a huge leap for the conference that prides itself on being collegial, almost Ivy-League like.

Of course, it’s about money. Big Ten presidents and athletic directors like to make it. And spend it.

But is this a Big Ten they are going to like? Up to 20 schools? All that travel?

Is this a Big Ten the basketball coaches are going to want? They worked hard to make the league arguably the top dog in college hoops.

Now you take away their Tuesday night ESPN game. And put them on something called Peacock next to the Office and the Rockford Files?

To be honest, ESPN is shipping many games to its ESPN+ streaming app.

This is the new wave, the next phase, and networks will find out in a hurry if fans want to follow their games to their phones, on streaming devices where the production and picture quality may not be good.

Or go search for a sports bar that is able to show them.

This is where sports are headed, for better or worse, richer or more richer. And Warren has the Big Ten out in front and trending toward pro football.

He's come a long way in two years, from wanting to move Big Ten football to the spring.