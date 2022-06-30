USC and UCLA on brink of joining Big Ten as soon as 2024

USC and UCLA are reportedly on the brink of joining the Big Ten as soon as 2024 in another seismic shift in the ever-changing landscape of college athletics.

The news – reported by various national outlets Thursday afternoon – represents another major domino in conference realignment that began a decade ago. The flagship Pac-12 schools would bring every sport into their new league except beach volleyball, according to the LA Times.

A formal notification process to the Pac-12 is underway, according to reports, which add that USC and UCLA approached the Big Ten with the idea.

The move would push the Big Ten to 16 teams and represent its first expansion since adding Rutgers and Maryland in 2014. It’s seen as a response to the SEC landing Texas and Oklahoma out of the Big 12 last summer and yet another step closer to the SEC and Big Ten separating themselves financially and in total membership from everyone else, including their other Power Five peers.

The revelation is also likely why the Big Ten has yet to announce its plan to keep or do away with football divisions while other leagues including the Pac-12 and ACC have already scrapped them. Meanwhile, the B1G is in the midst of negotiating its television rights deal with Fox and others, with previous estimates that it will net north of $1 billion in its next round of contracts. That figure figures to rise further with the addition of another major media market in Los Angeles and two brand-name universities.

A source told ESPN that while finances represent a major motivator in the decision, competitiveness, brand and the long-term outlook of the future of college football played a bigger role.

The transition could in theory be relatively smooth for USC and UCLA because their grant of rights are tight to the current Pac-12 TV deal, which expires after the 2023-24 school year. ​

