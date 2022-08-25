What is Peacock? Another new home for Big Ten games

LINCOLN — With the Big Ten’s new media distribution agreements announced last week that will go into effect in 2023, Peacock may be the name several sports fans need to learn.
No, it’s not a mascot. Peacock is NBC’s streaming service for TV shows, movies and live sports.
While the big networks CBS, Fox and NBC will also bring the league’s football, men’s and women’s basketball and other Olympic sports to TV, Peacock doesn’t have that name recognition yet.
Founded in 2020 and named after the NBC logo, the streaming platform can be accessed through an internet-connected device, akin to Netflix or Hulu. Peacock has three packages.
A basic plan is free and accessible with an email address and password. This plan has access to movies, TV shows, channels and some live sports.
Then there are two premium tiers: Peacock Premium is $4.99 per month and has access to everything on Peacock. Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99 per month and comes without the ads.
There are very few live sporting events that will not require a Premium package. Currently, Notre Dame’s spring game and pro day are the only college football content and require Premium.
Users can access Peacock either through the app on a smart device or online (www.peacocktv.com). Peacock’s other sports selections will include the English Premier League, NFL, NHL, MLB, golf, basketball, cycling, motor sports, track and field, swimming, tennis and more.
Streaming has become more of a player in the sports broadcasting realm, and that likely won’t slow. Amazon Prime struck a $1 billion deal with the NFL for rights to Thursday Night Football this season, the first time in league history a streaming service will be the only place to access a package of national games.
Though the networks haven’t announced anything official yet, fans may need to prepare to dish out a little extra cash to get full access to games next year.
Photos: Nebraska in Ireland for season opener
Myles Farmer (4) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Travis Vokolek (83) smiles during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Casey Thompson (11) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrett Nelson (44) hypes up his team as the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Garrett Nelson (44) hypes up his team as the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, the Huskers head coach, speaks following a practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Lines are painted ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aviva Stadium home of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska in Dublin, Ireland. Photographed on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, the Huskers head coach, speaks following a practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska inside Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Zach Duvall, the head football strength & conditioning coach, leads a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chubba Purdy (6) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nick Henrich (42) dances during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson (99) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Quinton Newsome (6) and the Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Chubba Purdy (6) and Casey Thompson (11) warm up during a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Huskers practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic between Northwestern and Nebraska near Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Thursday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Aviva Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic with Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players walk to the edge of the field following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Whipple, offensive coordinator for Nebraska, speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
A crew members cleans between seats at Aviva Stadium ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic with Nebraska vs. Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Luke Reimer (28) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Gabe Ervin Jr., (22) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Ty Robinson (99) speaks following a Husker practice ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland on Wednesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Eteva Mauga-Clements (22) and other Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, Huskers head coach, and Nebraska players, from left, Brant Banks (74), Hunter Anthony (77) and Teddy Prochazka (65) arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans and other tourists walk near Dublin Castle on Tuesday ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The River Liffey as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Bridges over the River Liffey as the sun begins to set in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A bird flies over the River Liffey on Tuesday as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Graeme Derham, of Dublin, performs in the Temple Bar district Tuesday as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Signs welcomes Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Temple Bar district on Tuesday as Nebraska fans and other tourists arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker and Wildcat flags and Irish and American flags fly over a bar Tuesday as Nebraska fans arrive ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Signs welcomes Nebraska and Northwestern fans arriving ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Shadows and people as the sun begins to set in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The courtyard at Dublin Castle in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Saint Patrick's Cathedral in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
The Temple Bar in Dublin, Ireland, on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Balloons welcome travelers at the airport ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Casey Thompson (11) and other Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Trev Alberts, the Nebraska athletic director, and Angela, his wife, arrive alongside players for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Defensive players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players Travis Vokolek (83), Ezra Miller (66), Chris Hickman (87) arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
Scott Frost, Huskers head coach, and Nebraska players arrive for a welcome dinner ahead of the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland on Tuesday.
ANNA REED, THE WORLD-HERALD
