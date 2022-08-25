What is Peacock? Another new home for Big Ten games

LINCOLN — With the Big Ten’s new media distribution agreements announced last week that will go into effect in 2023, Peacock may be the name several sports fans need to learn.

No, it’s not a mascot. Peacock is NBC’s streaming service for TV shows, movies and live sports.

While the big networks CBS, Fox and NBC will also bring the league’s football, men’s and women’s basketball and other Olympic sports to TV, Peacock doesn’t have that name recognition yet.

Founded in 2020 and named after the NBC logo, the streaming platform can be accessed through an internet-connected device, akin to Netflix or Hulu. Peacock has three packages.

A basic plan is free and accessible with an email address and password. This plan has access to movies, TV shows, channels and some live sports.

Then there are two premium tiers: Peacock Premium is $4.99 per month and has access to everything on Peacock. Peacock Premium Plus is $9.99 per month and comes without the ads.

There are very few live sporting events that will not require a Premium package. Currently, Notre Dame’s spring game and pro day are the only college football content and require Premium.

Users can access Peacock either through the app on a smart device or online (www.peacocktv.com). Peacock’s other sports selections will include the English Premier League, NFL, NHL, MLB, golf, basketball, cycling, motor sports, track and field, swimming, tennis and more.

Streaming has become more of a player in the sports broadcasting realm, and that likely won’t slow. Amazon Prime struck a $1 billion deal with the NFL for rights to Thursday Night Football this season, the first time in league history a streaming service will be the only place to access a package of national games.