What is the USC-UCLA impact on Big Ten competition? Depends on the sport

What exactly is the Big Ten getting in UCLA and Southern California?

Big-picture answers are mostly nebulous with the Pac-12 name brands still 25 months from joining their new league. Academic prestige and culture are perception. Precise financial value is undefined with media rights negotiations ongoing.

The answer is clearer from an athletic competition standpoint that varies greatly from sport to sport. In football — the reason the landmark migration is happening in the first place — the Bruins and Trojans are sleeping giants of sorts.

Plenty could change with UCLA by the time it becomes a Big Ten member. It endured five straight losing seasons before fourth-year coach Chip Kelly logged an 8-4 campaign last fall as the L.A. team reached as high as No. 13 in the polls.

The Bruins claim just one national title (1954) but have historically been reliable to be nationally relevant on a semi-regular basis. They have at least one top-10 finish in eight of the past nine decades, and even in the one they don’t — the 2000s, when USC was rolling — they popped into the top 10 at some point during three seasons.

Southern California, which bottomed out at 4-8 last year in the sixth and final autumn under coach Clay Helton, is poised to return to prominence under Lincoln Riley. The program has treaded water with three coaches since Pete Carroll jumped to the NFL after the 2009 season, finishing among the final Top 25 six times in a dozen years. Its overall tradition is far more decorated — 11 claimed national titles, most recently 2003 and 2004.

USC is college football’s ninth all-time winningest program (856 victories). No. 8 is a future league mate (Nebraska, 908). Like the Huskers, the Trojans’ brand remains strong despite a lengthy dormant stretch.

How much Hollywood may affect the Big Ten complexion elsewhere depends heavily on the sport:

Men’s basketball

Major impact here. UCLA’s 11 championships are the most in NCAA history, fueled by the legendary run of coach John Wooden's teams winning all but one title from 1964 to 1973. The Bruins went to the Final Four in 2021 and are a consistent tournament team. Their home court, Pauley Pavilion, is as historic a venue as there is in the sport.

USC’s past isn’t nearly as decorated — no titles, with Final Fours in 1940 and 1954 — but the Trojans have mostly been 50-50 bets to play in March Madness the past 15 years. They did last season when they went 26-8.

Both teams have been competitive near the top of the Pac-12 and figure to be in their new league, too, despite considerable travel disadvantages.

Volleyball

These West Coast kids will love the Big Ten. While Stanford and Washington have dominated the Pac-12 of late, USC and UCLA own a combined seven national titles, including the Bruins’ last one in 2011.

UCLA has been more successful recently, including a No. 13 final ranking last season after reaching the Sweet 16. USC went 15-15 and is relatively “down” for as long as it’s ever been — the program has missed the past two NCAA tourneys and hasn’t been among the final 16 since 2017.

The Bruins, at least, should be Big Ten contenders right away.

Baseball

Let’s be honest: This is a major boost for the Big Ten and big drop for the current Pac-12 powers. UCLA has been the No. 1 overall national seed in the NCAA tourney twice in the past decade and won the College World Series in 2013. USC is the original college baseball blue blood with 12 championships, most recently 1998. Both programs recruit annually at a top-30 clip.

Each school cares far more about the sport than most of the Big Ten and will experience culture shock as it trades conference weekends against Stanford and Oregon State for Penn State and Northwestern. This is a league with relatively low financial investment and just two CWS qualifiers in the past 37 years — USC and UCLA alone have been to Omaha eight times in that span.

As the Big Ten moves to 15 baseball teams, the warm-weather additions may change the league’s scheduling model. Three- or four-team pod weekends in southern California in late March is an enticing new option.

Softball

The Bruins could quickly become Big Ten queens on the diamond. They won the Women’s College World Series title in 2019 and have the most crowns in NCAA history at 12 (13 if not for NCAA infractions in 1995). UCLA was 51-10 this spring and the No. 5 national seed while reaching the WCWS semifinals, where it even dealt Oklahoma one of its three losses.

USC, surprisingly, has never fielded a softball team, with administration long blaming space constraints.

The Big Ten is deep in the sport after qualifying seven teams for the postseason this year, including No. 9 seed Northwestern. But UCLA will be an immediate favorite.

Women’s basketball

Their new league figures to be a reality check for the L.A. schools. Both finished in the bottom half of the Pac-12 last season.

UCLA has been a tournament team in eight of the past dozen postseasons, though. Notable fact about USC: It was the first Division I school to offer basketball scholarships to women in 1976. It won national titles in 1983 and 1984 but hasn’t been a tourney qualifier since 2014.

Long travel hits harder for basketball, and the Big Ten is a bear. The middle class gets bigger here.

Wrestling

Nothing changes on the mat. USC has never carried the sport at the NCAA level, and UCLA eliminated it in 1981, citing the need for space for the football team and Title IX cutbacks.

Both have what are considered good club programs, but that won’t register at all for college wrestling’s peerless conference, which has won the past 15 team national titles.

Other notables

The Trojans will immediately contend in a variety of lower-profile sports in their new league. Most notable is their women’s track team, which won outdoor national titles in 2018 and 2021 and was runner-up in 2019. Men’s tennis has earned six NCAA crowns this century, including four straight from 2009-12. Women’s beach volleyball is two-time defending champion, while women’s golf (2013) and women’s soccer (2016) are recent D-I winners, too.

The Big Ten doesn’t offer men’s water polo, but USC and UCLA dominate the sport — one or the other has been champ or runner-up every year but once since 2003. USC women’s water polo is in the midst of three titles in a six-year span, including 2021.

