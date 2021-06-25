Bill Moos announces retirement as Nebraska's athletic director

"Garrett has great respect within the department and our university, and I know will provide steady leadership during this period."

NU coaches will be in a Zoom meeting this afternoon to discuss the latest developments in the athletic department, according to a source.

Paul Kenney, the chairman of the NU Board of Regents, said he was surprised to hear that Moos had retired.

“He’s been a great friend to the university,” Kenney said Friday.

Moos, the man with a big smile, loud voice, blunt comments and fondness for football stories, will fall 18 months short of completing a five-year contract he'd previously said he intended to finish. He'll become the shortest-tenured Husker A.D. in at least 60 years. He led Nebraska athletics for fewer months than Steve Pederson and Shawn Eichorst, who were both abruptly fired in the middle of football seasons.

"There was an odd feeling around the athletic department in recent days," according to a person with knowledge of the situation, who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The highest-paid A.D. in school history with a $1.15 million salary, Moos is leaving at the end of NU’s fiscal year on June 30.