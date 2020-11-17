Bill Moos discusses Husker football's new facility, alcohol sales and more

LINCOLN — It was an atypically quiet night on Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos’ radio show Tuesday night, as the top Husker administrator generally fielded questions from fans that he’s covered several times.

The new football facility? Still in the design phase, with groundbreaking — originally scheduled for last spring — happening sometime in 2021.

“That would delay the project by exactly 12 months,” Moos said. New grand opening: 2023.

The Big Ten basketball schedules? Coming soon. Perhaps even Wednesday. It’s the Big Ten, where time has become relative, but men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg affirmed the timeline Tuesday night on his own radio show.

The Husker football program? Still building, Moos said. On a solid foundation. Perhaps a year away, based on conversations Moos has each week with coach Scott Frost, who is holding up fine, Moos said, in the pandemic.

Alcohol sales? Nope. Moos shut that down — or had it shut down on him — over the summer after floating the idea in the media.

Moos did say that the Big Ten is exploring domed stadiums for the Dec. 19 crossover games that’ll be played in addition to the league title game. But the Big Ten may still host those games on campus, too.