Bill Moos discusses Husker football's new facility, alcohol sales and more

LINCOLN — It was an atypically quiet night on Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos’ radio show Tuesday night, as the top Husker administrator generally fielded questions from fans that he’s covered several times.
The new football facility? Still in the design phase, with groundbreaking — originally scheduled for last spring — happening sometime in 2021.
“That would delay the project by exactly 12 months,” Moos said. New grand opening: 2023.
The Big Ten basketball schedules? Coming soon. Perhaps even Wednesday. It’s the Big Ten, where time has become relative, but men’s basketball coach Fred Hoiberg affirmed the timeline Tuesday night on his own radio show.
The Husker football program? Still building, Moos said. On a solid foundation. Perhaps a year away, based on conversations Moos has each week with coach Scott Frost, who is holding up fine, Moos said, in the pandemic.
Alcohol sales? Nope. Moos shut that down — or had it shut down on him — over the summer after floating the idea in the media.
Moos did say that the Big Ten is exploring domed stadiums for the Dec. 19 crossover games that’ll be played in addition to the league title game. But the Big Ten may still host those games on campus, too.
The AD was asked by a fan why various sports have different rules as to whether they can play non-conference games. Basketball can have non-conference opponents, but testing will be “very, very strict.” Volleyball will be conference-only, while, in Olympic sports, teams will be attending only 70% of its competitions due to “protection purposes and cost containment.”
Moos said there will be a final answer on whether baseball and softball will be conference-only after a Wednesday athletic director meeting.
More notes from Moos and Hoiberg’s appearances on the radio:
» Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren — who has taken in a few league games in person this year, including two with Michigan involved — is always welcome to attend a game in Memorial Stadium. The Huskers have just two home games left, however, including Saturday’s game against Illinois.
» Moos confirmed that the Big Ten has a pathway to matching two teams should two others within the league had to cancel.
» Hoiberg expects NU to play next Wednesday earlier in the day so its game can be televised on “one of the networks.”
» Hoiberg confirmed he’s “fairly confident” about playing Creighton. Previous sources have confirmed to the World-Herald the game could be played Dec. 11.
