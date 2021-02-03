Bill Moos pushed for Big Ten to allow nonconference baseball, softball games

LINCOLN — Once again, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos was a dissenting voice on a Big Ten Zoom call.

Moos lobbied, he said Wednesday to the World-Herald, for the league to allow nonconference baseball and softball games. Much like the fall, when Moos lobbied for non-conference football games but was shut down, the answer, again, was no.

League athletic directors preferred, because of the COVID pandemic, that Big Ten sports be conference-only in baseball, softball and every other league sport, Moos confirmed, except basketball — where the non-conference games are already played — and men’s and women’s golf where, no matter the competitors, they distanced and teeing off from the tee box anyway.

“I pushed it, only because I felt like, at Nebraska, you could get a Big Ten series canceled and we could run up and play Creighton or UNO or the Kansas schools and still feel relatively healthy,” Moos said of non-conference baseball games. “But that’s not the case everywhere else. I gave it a push, and I could tell, early on, it wasn’t going to go anywhere. I gave it a push in football, too.”

Moos said he couldn’t say when the baseball schedule would be released. It is expected to consist of four-game series with other league teams.