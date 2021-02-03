Bill Moos pushed for Big Ten to allow nonconference baseball, softball games

LINCOLN — Once again, Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos was a dissenting voice on a Big Ten Zoom call.
Moos lobbied, he said Wednesday to the World-Herald, for the league to allow nonconference baseball and softball games. Much like the fall, when Moos lobbied for non-conference football games but was shut down, the answer, again, was no.
League athletic directors preferred, because of the COVID pandemic, that Big Ten sports be conference-only in baseball, softball and every other league sport, Moos confirmed, except basketball — where the non-conference games are already played — and men’s and women’s golf where, no matter the competitors, they distanced and teeing off from the tee box anyway.
“I pushed it, only because I felt like, at Nebraska, you could get a Big Ten series canceled and we could run up and play Creighton or UNO or the Kansas schools and still feel relatively healthy,” Moos said of non-conference baseball games. “But that’s not the case everywhere else. I gave it a push, and I could tell, early on, it wasn’t going to go anywhere. I gave it a push in football, too.”
Moos said he couldn’t say when the baseball schedule would be released. It is expected to consist of four-game series with other league teams.
Why did the A.D.s shoot down non-conference play in baseball? And why was basketball an exception?
“The idea was to protect the footprint, not just the footprint but the conference, like we did in football,” Moos said. “Basketball was an exception because we felt like we needed some non-conference action there with good testing in order to build resumes in order to get teams into the tournament. You could argue the same with baseball.
He said he did argue it. Baseball coach Will Bolt, softball coach Rhonda Revelle and track and field coach Gary Pepin all wanted non-league competition “in the worst way.”
“I explained it to all our coaches this way: This is an odd year, not normal, and how we navigate through this, and how careful we are is going to determine whether we have another one of these years,” Moos said. “Let’s realize we’re not normal this year, abide by the rules and proceed accordingly.”
A brief look at Nebraska baseball since 2010
sam.mckewon@owh.com, 402-540-4222, twitter.com/swmckewonOWH