Brett Balak named Nebraska men's golf coach

Brett Balak was named the 14th head coach of the Nebraska men's golf program by Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos on Tuesday.
Balak, who has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the Husker program, was previously the coach at Nebraska Wesleyan from 1995 to 2013, leading the Prairie Wolves to eight top-10 finishes and a 2006 national title at the Division III championships.
"It is truly an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to lead the Nebraska men's golf program," Balak said. "I have had an opportunity to be part of the start of the building process at Nebraska for the past two years and I am confident in the direction we are headed. We have some talented and hard-working golfers returning to our program, and we are looking forward to climbing the ladder in the Big Ten to contend for conference championships and NCAA regional bids in the future."
Balak was named the 2006 World-Herald Midlands Coach of the Year for men's sports.
"Coach Balak has a tremendous track record of success," Moos said. "He has proven that he can lead a Midwestern golf team to a national championship right here in Lincoln. He has also proven that he can maintain national championship-level success over the long term. We were impressed with the relationships that he built with our current golfers and recruits in his time as an assistant, and we are looking forward to helping him lead our golf program to new levels of success in the near future."
