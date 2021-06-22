Brett Balak named Nebraska men's golf coach

Brett Balak was named the 14th head coach of the Nebraska men's golf program by Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos on Tuesday.

Balak, who has spent the past two seasons as an assistant coach for the Husker program, was previously the coach at Nebraska Wesleyan from 1995 to 2013, leading the Prairie Wolves to eight top-10 finishes and a 2006 national title at the Division III championships.

"It is truly an honor and a privilege to have the opportunity to lead the Nebraska men's golf program," Balak said. "I have had an opportunity to be part of the start of the building process at Nebraska for the past two years and I am confident in the direction we are headed. We have some talented and hard-working golfers returning to our program, and we are looking forward to climbing the ladder in the Big Ten to contend for conference championships and NCAA regional bids in the future."

Balak was named the 2006 World-Herald Midlands Coach of the Year for men's sports.