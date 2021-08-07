Brooke Bream, daughter of Millard South star Scott Bream, will walk on for Husker golf

The Nebraska women’s golf team picked up a player with strong local ties Friday with the addition of walk-on Brooke Bream.

Bream is the daughter of Nebraska High School Hall of Fame inductee Scott Bream, a former three-sport star at Millard South. Scott Bream earned All-Metro honors in football, was the point guard on Millard South’s unbeaten state champion basketball team and was drafted in the second round of the 1989 MLB draft by the San Diego Padres.

Brooke Bream is a former high school soccer and track athlete from Arizona who turned her focus to golf after the pandemic led to the cancellation of her junior track and club soccer seasons. She didn’t play high school golf but has won three tournaments on the Junior Golf Association of Arizona Tour this year.