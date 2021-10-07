BTN to devote 52% of live programming to women's sports this season, Kevin Warren says

Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren said 52 percent of all live programming on BTN this season will promote women’s sports.

Nebraska women’s basketball coach Amy Williams believes his timing is impeccable.

“We're at a very pivotal time in women's basketball,” Williams said. “I think there are a lot of people that are paying attention to finding ways to grow our game, and I'm grateful that we have a leader in the Big Ten conference that understands the importance of that and is willing to put his actions behind his words. I think we're going to see a lot of good things come from his commitment.”

Warren’s commitment concerns after several women’s players posted photos to social media depicting discrepancies in their tournament compared to their male counterparts. They couldn’t even use “March Madness” branding.

That changed during the offseason, as have many initiatives concerning women’s sports.

Nebraska guard Sam Haiby believes change should’ve come sooner, but she’s glad governing bodies have responded.

Haiby and Husker forward Isabelle Bourne both signaled a thumbs up when asked about sharing a Final Four site with the men. And Williams called the proposal a “great idea.”