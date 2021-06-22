 Skip to main content
Carriker Chronicles: 3-time national champ Vershan Jackson on the 'critical' state of Husker football
Carriker Chronicles: 3-time national champ Vershan Jackson on the 'critical' state of Husker football

Vershan Jackson joins Adam to discuss the current state of Nebraska football, the transfer portal and more.

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Tuesday's episode, Adam is joined by three-time national champion Vershan Jackson to discuss the current state of Husker football. The Omaha native also shares his thoughts on the importance of recruiting in-state players, the transfer portal and the outlook for the 2021 season.

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

