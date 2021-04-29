Carriker Chronicles: 8 or 9 wins may be realistic, but is it the right thing to say?

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Thursday's episode, Adam reacts to the recent comments made by Husker Athletic Director Bill Moos regarding his expectations for the 2021 football season. Moos believes eight or nine wins would be realistic. Is that true? And even if it is, is that the right thing to say? Adam shares his thoughts.

