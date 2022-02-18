 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carriker Chronicles: Ahman Green on the key to visualizing success in football

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On this episode presented by XCancer, Adam talks to Husker great Ahman Green about how visualizing/the mental part of football can hugely impact the outcome of close games, Nebraska getting back to great running back play and he directly answers if this is the year Scott Frost turns things around.

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

