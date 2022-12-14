Carriker Chronicles: Bill Busch discusses his journey at Nebraska this season

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker is joined by outgoing Nebraska assistant coach Bill Busch to to discuss the unique journey that was this season.
Photos: Nebraska introduces Matt Rhule as new football coach
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule speaks at an introduction ceremony at the Hawks Championship Center on Monday.
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule is greeted by fans on the east side of Memorial Stadium on Monday.
The big screen announces Matt Rhule as the new Nebraska football head coach at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Monday.
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule's photo is on display inside of Memorial Stadium on Monday.
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule prepares to throw an autographed football to the crowd on the east side of Memorial Stadium on Monday.
Nebraska's Head Coach Matt Rhule speaks to fans in Lincoln on Monday.
New Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule speaks at an introduction ceremony at the Hawks Championship Center on Monday.
