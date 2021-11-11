Carriker Chronicles: Former Husker Drew Brown gives insight into Nebraska's kicking woes

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Wednesday episode, Adam chats with former Husker kicker Drew Brown about Nebraska's current special teams issues. Brown also shares stories about late Husker punter Sam Foltz.
