Carriker Chronicles: Former Husker Jeff Kinney shares his Game of the Century memories

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

Jeff Kinney had 31 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns in Nebraska's 35-31 win over Oklahoma in 1971. On Friday's episode, Adam is joined by the former Husker running back to discuss the Nebraska-Oklahoma game this year, Kinney's memories from the Game of the Century, playing for Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne and much more.

