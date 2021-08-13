 Skip to main content
Carriker Chronicles: Former Husker Jeff Kinney shares his Game of the Century memories
Carriker Chronicles: Former Husker Jeff Kinney shares his Game of the Century memories

Jeff Kinney had 31 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns in Nebraska's 35-31 win over Oklahoma in 1971. On Friday's episode, Adam is joined by the former Husker running back to discuss the Nebraska-Oklahoma game this year, Kinney's memories from the Game of the Century, playing for Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne and much more.

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

Jeff Kinney had 31 carries for 171 yards and four touchdowns in Nebraska's 35-31 win over Oklahoma in 1971. On Friday's episode, Adam is joined by the former Husker running back to discuss the Nebraska-Oklahoma game this year, Kinney's memories from the Game of the Century, playing for Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne and much more.

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

