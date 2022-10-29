Carriker Chronicles: Gut reaction after Nebraska's loss to Illinois

On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker says the Illinois game was tough watch. More from his gut reaction to Nebraska 's loss.
All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker says the Illinois game was tough to watch. More from his gut reaction to Nebraska 's loss.
Photos: Nebraska football hosts No. 17 Illinois
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) is hit during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Thompson was taken out of the game for an injury to his right arm after the play.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) is seen by medical staff and interim head coach Mickey Joseph after being hit during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Thompson was taken out of the game for an injury to his right arm.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Tommy DeVito (3) hands the ball off to Chase Brown (2) during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington (82) runs with the ball during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson shows his arm to Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple after leaving due to an injury in the second quarter against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska takes the field against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek scores on 56-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against Illinois’ on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Illinois’ Isaiah Williams scores on a 46-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Colton Feist (82) eyes Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) while being shoved by Illinois' Tailon Leitzsey (32) during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers (8) passes the ball during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mosai Newsom (52) and Myles Farmer (8) get in front of Illinois' Chase Brown (2) during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
An extra kick attempt by Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) is blocked during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema watches his team during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers takes a snap against Illinois’ in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Isaac Gifford sacks Illinois' Tommy DeVito in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Isaac Gifford celebrates a sack of Illinois' Tommy DeVito in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois’ Sydney Brown tackles Nebraska's Anthony Grant in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois’ Sydney Brown catches an interception during their game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) pushes Illinois' Tommy DeVito (3) as he steps out of bounds during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. A personal foul for a late hit was called on Reimer. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Reggie Love III (23) is hit by a wall of Huskers during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor (2) takes down Illinois' Chase Brown (2) during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) hands the ball off to Anthony Grant (10) during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch the game on Saturday in Lincoln. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28), Myles Farmer (8) and Javin Wright (33) gang up on Illinois' Chase Brown (2) during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) takes down Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) is chased by Illinois' Jartavius Martin (21) and Tahveon Nicholson (10) during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Tommy DeVito (3) is hit by Nebraska's Stephon Wynn Jr. (90) and Devin Drew (91) during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) walks off the field following their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Cooper Driever, 10, of Plattsmouth, watches the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Tommy DeVito (3) passes the ball past teammate Isaiah Adams (78) and Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska Cornhusker Marching Bands performs ahead of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans react following a missed extra point attempts by Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheerleaders perform during their game on Saturday in Lincoln. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans watch the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday. Illinois won the game 26-9.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Chancellor Brewington is taken down after a big gain in the first quarter against Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson looks for a target against Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson hands off to Jaquez Yant during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson looks at his hand after being injured against Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson is tended to after being injured against Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson walks off the field with Mickey Joseph after being injured against Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois blocks an extra point attempt by Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer takes down Illinois' Isaiah Williams during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer celebrates with Garrett Nelson after making a stop against Illinois during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs between Illinois' Tahveon Nicholson and Sydney Brown during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Jartavius Martin (21) celebrates his interception against Nebraska during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
EILEEN MESLAR THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) warms up ahead of their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph with his team during warm-ups ahead of their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Rahmir Johnson (14) during warm-ups ahead of their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) and Marques Buford Jr. (1) dance during warm-ups ahead of their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Emily Whisenhunt, of Lawrence, Kans., runs ahead of her parents, Scott and Lisa Whisenhunt, of Alexandria, Va., ahead of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, October 29, 2022.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Caden Rhoades, 13, of Ogallala, wears a corn head ahead of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Brothers Hatcher, 6, left, and Gunner Johnson, 7, of Kearney, climb on rocks ahead of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gunner Johnson, 7, of Kearney, throws a football ahead of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans roam the campus ahead of the Illinois vs. Nebraska football game outside Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans line up for Nebraska's Unity Walk before they take on Illinois on Saturday. In the background is the ongoing north stadium expansion.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The fall leaves show their colors outside of Memorial Stadium before the Nebraska and Illinois game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans walk past the north stadium expansion before the Nebraska and Illinois game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans pose for a portrait with Herbie Husker next to the north stadium expansion on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cross Ninth Street before the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Roberta Pinkerton (from left), Kathy Pinkerton, and Julie Roundtree visit at their tailgate at Phillips 66 gas station on Ninth Street in Lincoln before the Nebraska game on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Gary Ryba (left) helps Carolyn Knaub get food at their tailgate at Phillips 66 gas station on Ninth Street in Lincoln before the Nebraska game on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cross Ninth Street before their game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Bri Sandoval holds her dog, Bellatrix, while on her way to a tailgate before the Nebraska game in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans walk toward Memorial Stadium before their game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Harris flips burgers at Lolo's Flame Grilled Stand before the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joesph high-fives Maxx Bahm during the Unity Walk before the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois’ Tailon Leitzsey, right and Calvin Hart Jr., center, break up a pass intended for Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome celebrates a third-quarter fumble recover against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann, right, eyes Illinois’ Michael Marchese as he lines up in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson's hand and wrist appear bruised after coming out of the game in the first half against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson, left, watches Chubba Purdy stay loose on the sideline in the third quarter against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois’ Jartavius Martin forces a fumble from Nebraska's Anthony Grant in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr.tackles Illinois’ Chase Brown in the second half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) celebrates a fumble recovery during the third quarter of the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) and Garrett Nelson (44) celebrate a fumble recovery during the third quarter of the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Whipple watches the offensive line warmup before the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (6) recovers a fumble by Illinois' Isaiah Williams (1) during the third quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Mickey Joseph, right, lobbies for a pass interference call with sideline judge LaShell Nelson in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson leaves the field after a loss to Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Nebraska marching band plays while being bathed in the setting sun in the fourth quarter against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy throws a pass in the third quarter against Illinois on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) is sacked by Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during the fourth quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois' Calvin Hart Jr. (5), Jer'Zhan Newton (4), and Gabe Jacas (17) celebrate a fumble recovery during the fourth quarter of the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) speaks to an official during the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) watches the defense from the sideline after being injured during the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) reacts to being sacked during the fourth quarter of the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) is sacked by Illinois' Jer'Zhan Newton (4) during the fourth quarter of the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jimari Butler, and Luke Reimer tackle Illinois’ Chase Brown in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. trips up Illinois’ Isaiah Williams in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek breaks a tackle from Sydney Brown to score on 56-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter against Illinois’ on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington (7) reacts to a holding call on him during the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans leave Memorial Stadium during the third quarter of the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan Cade Steinhauser watches the Huskers warmup before the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday. It was Steinhauser's first Husker game.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois head coach Bret Bielema speaks to his team after they blocked an extra point kick during the game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) looks to throw while pressured by Illinois' Isaac Darkangelo (38) during the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis (32) tries to get past Alex Palczewski (63) during the game in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
A member of Nebraska’s marching band performs before the game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Anthony Grant (center) gets tackled by Illinois’ Sydney Brown (right) during their game in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Jaquez Yant runs the ball during their game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois’ Sydney Brown (right) tackles Marcus Washington (center) during their game in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph speaks to the ref during the second half of their game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Chubba Purdy hands off to Anthony Grant during their game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate after Marques Buford Jr. made a tackle during their game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Illinois’ Chase Brown (left) tries to avoid getting tackled by Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. (not pictured) during their game in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Marques Buford Jr. (left) tries to tackle Illinois’ Chase Brown (center) during their game in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Luke Reimer (right) tackles Illinois’ Reggie Love III during their game in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Ty Robinson (left) tackles Illinois’ Reggie Love III during their game in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Luke Reimer (from left), Ty Robinson, and Colton Feist tackle Illinois’ Chase Brown (center) during their game in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph reacts after a call in the second half during their game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate after Quinton Newsome recovers a fumble during their game against Illinois in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
