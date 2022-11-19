Carriker Chronicles: Gut reaction after Nebraska's loss to Wisconsin

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker offers his reaction after the Huskers' loss to Wisconsin.
Photos: Nebraska football takes on Wisconsin
Nebraska's Trey Palmer is greeted after scoring a second quarter touchdown against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek runs after a second quarter catch against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson is sacked during the second quarter against Wisconsin during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson celebrates a first-quarter third-down stop against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington catches a four-yard first quarter pass from Casey Thompson, right, against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog breaks up a pass intended for Wisconsin's Skyler Bell on Saturday. Also on the play is Marques Buford Jr., right.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford is slow to get up after being hurt in the first quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. is carted off the field after a first-quarter injury against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chancellor Brewington catches a four-yard first quarter pass against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws a complete pass to Oliver Martin while being hit by Wisconsin's Nick Herbig in the first quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws an incomplete pass in the first quarter against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Mickey Joseph watches his team warm-up against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson warms up before the start of the game against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight illuminates the Big Ten logo at Memorial Stadium early on Saturday before fans were let in for the Nebraska and Wisconsin game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Memorial Stadium concessions staff wrap up fresh Runzas before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans walk along T Street before a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Sunlight illuminates parts of Memorial Stadium early on Saturday before fans were let in for the Nebraska and Wisconsin game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jessica Stoltzfus (from left), Marcos Stoltzfus, and Andrew Roth stand with their clothing layers before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Cody Bennet tries to turn on a portable heater before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
James Ferguson, also known as Husker Deadpool, cheers before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Herbie Husker pets John Bender’s dog, Tiny Tim, before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph walks to the stadium before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek hugs his girlfriend outside the stadium before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek hugs his mom outside the stadium before the Nebraska game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann tackles Wisconsin's Keontez Lewis after a first quarter reception that gained four yards on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen runs for some first-quarter yards against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann tackles Wisconsin's Braelon Allen on a seven-yard first-quarter run on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs against Wisconsin's Jordan Turner and Kamo’i Latu during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ethan Piper lies injured on the turf in the first quarter against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson runs from pressure during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Wisconsin's Braelon Allen runs the ball against Nebraska's Luke Reimer during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Myles Farmer celebrates Wisconsin's missed field goal during a game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Casey Thompson (11) runs the ball during the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) hands the ball off to Anthony Grant (10) during the game against Wisconsin in Lincoln on Saturday.
KATY COWELL THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players celebrate after Malcolm Hartzog intercepts the ball during their game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. gets carted off the field after getting hurt during their game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog intercepts the ball during their game against Wisconsin at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer, No.3, celebrates a third-quarter touchdown reception against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer celebrates a third-quarter touchdown reception against Wisconsin on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson throws an incomplete pass while under pressure from Wisconsin in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
