Carriker Chronicles: Gut reaction after Nebraska's win over Indiana

Photos: Nebraska football hosts Indiana
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. (1) and Alante Brown (4) celebrate while running off the field following the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson, left, and Head Coach Mickey Joseph leave the field after defeating Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) makes a catch ahead of Indiana's Phillip Dunnam (15) and then ran it in for a touchdown in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) celebrates a sack of Indiana's Connor Bazelak (9) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson runs for a fourth quarter touchdown against Indiana during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson runs for a fourth quarter touchdown against Indiana during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws a first quarter touchdown pass to Oliver Martin against Indiana during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford tackles Indiana's Shaun Shivers during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog celebrates a third down stop against Indiana during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bill Busch celebrates a stop against Indiana during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy is sacked and fumbles leading to an Indiana touchdown during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy fumbles leading to an Indiana touchdown during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Myles Jackson recovers a Chubba Purdy fumble for a touchdown ahead of Nebraska's Bryce Benhart during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players react after Indiana recovered a Chubba Purdy fumble for a touchdown during their game on Saturday in Lincoln.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr., left, tackles Indiana's Andison Coby after he had a four-yard reception in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog, No.13, celebrates with his team after he scored by recovering an Indiana punt that was blocked by Chris Kolarevic in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog breaks up a pass intended for Indiana's Malachi Holt-Bennett in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich, left, and Garrett Nelson celebrate a sack by Nelson in the second quarter against Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog scores after recovering an Indiana punt that was blocked by Chris Kolarevic, left, in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog scores after recovering an Indiana punt that was blocked by Chris Kolarevic, left, in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog scores after recovering an Indiana punt that was blocked by Chris Kolarevic in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson sacks Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak in the first quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Tiawan Mullen tackles Nebraska's Oliver Martin after he caught a second quarter pass on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Dasan McCullough sacks Nebraska's Casey Thompson in the first quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jimari Butler almost intercepts an Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Special Teams Coach Joey Connors watches Brendan Franke warm-up during the game against Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jacob Lavene, of Kearney, Nebraska, hangs out in a hammock near the student union on campus before the football game against Indiana on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans walk on the University of Nebraska campus before the football game against Indiana on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's tries to escape Nebraska's during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy is sacked by Indiana's Cam Jones (4) and Louis Moore (20) during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana Aaron Casey pulls on the facemask of Nebraska's Casey Thompson during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks with Nebraska's Turner Corcoran after Corcoran is ejected during the second quarter during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
LILY SMITH THE WORLD HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson throws a pass as he is tackled by Indiana’s Brad Jennings Jr. during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson attempts a pass during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana’s Tom Allen talks with players during a timeout against Nebraska during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Connor Bazelak looks to throw a pass during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson sacks Indiana's Connor Bazelak during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson celebrates his sack during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) misses a pass with Indiana's Phillip Dunnam (15) tagging behind in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Penalty flags on the turf during the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans react to a penalty call in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) celebrates a third down stop in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill Busch, Nebraska's interim defensive coordinator, celebrates a third down stop in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) makes a catch ahead of the back judge in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) passes the ball to Oliver Martin (89) for a touchdown in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin (89) makes a catch for a touchdown with Indiana's Tiawan Mullen (3) on him in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode (38) kicks an extra point in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) drags Indiana's Louis Moore (20) while rushing in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer (28) breaks up a pass to Indiana's AJ Barner (88) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Gabe Ervin Jr. (22) rushes out of reach of Indiana's Alfred Bryant (92) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) is sacked by Indiana's Dasan McCullough (0) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Andison Coby (10) keeps an eye on Nebraska's Myles Farmer (8) while rushing in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) hands the ball off to Anthony Grant (10) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) is brought down by Indiana's Louis Moore (20) and Cam Jones (4) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Purdy fumbled the ball, and it was recovered for a touchdown by Indiana.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy (6) fumbles the ball in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. It was recovered for a touchdown by Indiana.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Myles Jackson (10) recovers a Chubba Purdy (6) fumble for a touchdown ahead of Nebraska's Bryce Benhart (54) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska players react after Indiana recovered a Chubba Purdy (6) fumble for a touchdown in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Emery Simmons (0) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska cheerleaders celebrate a touchdown in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mark Whipple, Nebraska's offensive coordinator, watches his team in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Malachi Holt-Bennett (19) is brought down by Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog (13) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans celebrate a touchdown in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) gets the pass thrown before being hit by Indiana's Noah Pierre (21) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Connor Bazelak (9) passes the ball in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) tackles Indiana's Shaun Shivers (2) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford (23) tackles Indiana's Shaun Shivers (2) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Jaylin Lucas (12) rushes headfirst into Nebraska's Myles Farmer (8) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Mickey Joseph pumps his fist as he leaves the field after defeating Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson, left, and Head Coach Mickey Joseph leave the field after defeating Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
From left: Nebraska's Myles Farmer, Nick Henrich, and Luke Reimer tackle Indiana's Donaven McCulley in the fourth quarter on Saturday. At far right is Marques Buford Jr.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Isaac Gifford tackles Indiana's Emery Simmons for a five-yard loss in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer catches an 11-yard pass in the fourth quarter against Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Tiawan Mullen breaks a pass intended for Nebraska's Marcus Washington in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple, left, talks with quarterback Casey Thompson in the fourth quarter against Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple, left, talks with quarterback Casey Thompson in the fourth quarter against Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer and Grant Tagge celebrate after Reimer broke up a pass to get a stop during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich celebrate after Reimer broke up a pass to get a stop during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brandon Moore (left) and Luke Reimer celebrate after Reimer got an interception during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brandon Moore (left) and Luke Reimer celebrate after Reimer got an interception during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer and Caleb Tannor signal that Reimer got an interception after tackling Indiana's Javon Swinton during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich celebrates after tackling Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer intercepts the ball after tackling Indiana's Javon Swinton during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Luke Reimer intercepts the ball after tackling Indiana's Javon Swinton during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich celebrates after tackling Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Myles Farmer (from left), Nick Henrich, and Luke Reimer tackle Indiana's Donaven McCulley during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Snodgrass uses gestures to call a play into the defense against Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich, left, and Ty Robinson talk check on an injured Garrett Nelson in the second half against Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana quarterback Connor Bazelak throws a pass to Emery Simmons as Nebraska's Isaac Gifford defends in the fourth quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple, left, has an animated conversation with Head Coach Mickey Joseph, after a fourth-quarter touchdown against Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Mickey Joseph, left, has an animated conversation with Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple after a fourth-quarter touchdown against Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich walks watches the laser show before the start of the fourth quarter against Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson celebrates after getting a sack during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson is tackled as he throws by Indiana's James Head Jr. during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer sheds a tackle from Indiana's Lem Watley-Neely during a punt return during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy scrambles from pressure during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans shine lights during the light show before the fourth quarter during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer carries the ball in the end zone after scoring a touchdown against Indiana during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer catches a pass against Indiana's Phillip Dunnam during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer runs the ball in for a touchdown against Indiana's Phillip Dunnam during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson celebrates after getting a sack during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson pumps his arms before the snap during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Brad Jennings Jr. (right) tackles Anthony Grant during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome (right) breaks up a pass to Indiana's Emery Simmons during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Bryant Fitzgerald (right) tackles Marcus Washington during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Tiawan Mullen breaks up a pass to Marcus Washington during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant fumbles the ball which was recovered by Nebraska's Brody Belt during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Head Coach Tom Allen looks at the refs after an interception call during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson is helped up after getting injured during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson is helped up after getting injured during the second half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) runs in for a touchdown ahead of Indiana's Phillip Dunnam (15) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer (3) celebrates a touchdown in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Officials speak after a penalty in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Connor Bazelak (9) throws the ball in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson (99) sacks Indiana's Connor Bazelak (9) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) runs in for a touchdown in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) scores a touchdown in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mickey Joseph, Nebraska's interim head coach, speaks with an official in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) rushes into Indiana's Tiawan Mullen (3) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) eyes Indiana's Bryant Fitzgerald (31) in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A Husker fans cheers during the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trent Hixson (75) snaps the ball in the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday. Nebraska won the game 35-21.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Teddy Prochazka (65) has his arm in a sling during the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Bryant Fitzgerald during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Bryant Fitzgerald talks with Nebraska's Marcus Washington after a play during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph high fives special teams players after a kickoff during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs the ball as Nebraska's Trent Hixson blocks Indiana's James Head Jr. during a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph leads the Huskers onto the field before a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph leads the Huskers onto the field before a game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Mickey Jospeh, the Nebraska interim head coach, watches his team warm up ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (10) warms up ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Joey Connors, a Nebraska assistant coach, watches his team warm up ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson (11) warms up ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ajay Allen (9) isn't suited up ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Travis Vokolek (83) warms up ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Bill Busch, the Nebraska interim defensive coordinator, watches his team during warm-ups ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic (31) adjusts his helmet during warm-ups ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Mila Friedman, 4, is tossed in the air and caught by her dad, Sebastian Friedman, of Lincoln, while tailgating ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
People tailgate ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Member of the Nebraska spirit squad arrive ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Tige Stromire, of Silverthorne, Colo., tosses a football while tailgating ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Chase Caverzagie, of Omaha, wears striped overalls ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
People arrive at Memorial Stadium ahead of the Indiana vs. Nebraska football game in Lincoln on Saturday.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A man walks in the southwest corner of Memorial Stadium hours before Nebraska takes on Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Herbert Husker and fans greet Nebraska as they arrive to play Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans make their way tot the stadium before the Nebraska and Indiana game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Jacob Lavene, of Kearney, Nebraska, hangs out in a hammock near the student union on campus before the football game against Indiana on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Husker fans walk on the University of Nebraska campus before the football game against Indiana on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
A Husker fan walks on the University of Nebraska campus before the football game against Indiana on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts, left, hugs Head Coach Mickey Joseph before the game against Indiana on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans sit in the south end zone before the start of the Nebraska and Indiana game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans sit in the south end zone before the start of the Nebraska and Indiana game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Interim Head Coach Mickey Joseph (left) speaks to Interim Defensive Coordinator Busch before their game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jaquez Yant runs toward the end zone for a touchdown during their game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant (left) tries to escape Indiana's Bryant Fitzgerald during the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alante Brown is tackled by Indiana's Josh Sanguinetti during the first half of their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Alante Brown tries to escape Indiana's Jaylin Williams during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. celebrates after making a tackle during their game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog celebrates after breaking up a pass during the first half of their game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson celebrates getting a stop during their game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Indiana's Head Coach Tom Allen speaks to his players during their game against Nebraska at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Javon Swinton during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich tackles Indiana's Javon Swinton during their game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans before their game against Indiana at Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
EILEEN T. MESLAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
