Carriker Chronicles: Gut Reaction to Cam Jurgens declaring for NFL draft

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Wednesday's episode, Adam discusses Cam Jurgens declaring for the NFL draft and what that move means for Nebraska's offensive line.
