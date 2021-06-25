Carriker Chronicles: Gut reaction to Nebraska A.D. Bill Moos announcing his retirement

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On Friday's episode, Adam gives his quick takes on Nebraska Athletic Director Bill Moos announcing his retirement, including the need for stability in the Husker athletic department, why the new A.D. needs to give Scott Frost a fifth year and more.