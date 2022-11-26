Carriker Chronicles: Gut reaction to Nebraska hiring Matt Rhule

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker offers his thoughts after Nebraska hires Matt Rhule as the new head coach.
Photos: Nebraska football closes out season at Iowa
Nebraska's Myles Farmer hangs his helmet on the Heroes Trophy during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson holds the Heroes Trophy during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph walks on the field between plays during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph walks on the field during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson attempts a pass during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer dances in the end zone after scoring a touchdown during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington dives for the end zone during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer runs the ball during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis tackles Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson holds the Heroes Trophy during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs the ball during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph walks on the field during a timeout during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin dives to catch a pass during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
A Nebraska fan is bothered by an Iowa fan after an Iowa touchdown during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson lets fans touch the Heroes Trophy after defeating Iowa during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph walks on the field during a timeout during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson is helped up by teammates after being tackled during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson is tackled by Iowa linebacker Seth Benson during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa defensive back Jamison Heinz reaches for a pass intended for Nebraska's Trey Palmer during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor celebrates a sack on Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode high fives Travis Vokolek after kicking an extra point during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz shrugs at officials after a pass interference call on Iowa during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Rahmir Johnson runs the ball during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eteva Mauga-Clements sacks Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Eteva Mauga-Clements, Garrett Nelson and Caleb Tannor celebrate taking over on downs after a fumble during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Iowa wide receiver Arland Bruce IV tackles Nebraska's Garrett Nelson during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson runs a fumble during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Garrett Nelson grabs a fumble after Eteva Mauga-Clements sacked Iowa quarterback Alex Padilla during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson looks to throw a pass during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph calls to players between plays during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Quinton Newsome reacts after Ernest Hausmann recovered a fumble during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer attempts to grab onto a loose pass during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer runs the ball for a touchdown during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer runs the ball during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Phalen Sanford tackles Iowa running back Gavin Williams during a kickoff return during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann walks on the field before a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson warms up before a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson warms up before a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers warms up before a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans find their seats before a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mark Whipple looks out at the field before a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Bill Busch enters Kinnick Stadium before a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson enters Kinnick Stadium during a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson enters Kinnick Stadium before a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph walks into Kinnick Stadium before a game at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Friday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
