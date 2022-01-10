Carriker Chronicles: How much potential do Nebraska's receivers have?

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On this episode presented by XCancer, Adam takes a closer look at Nebraska's wide receivers. That group has a new position coach in Mickey Joseph and has added several new players through recruiting and the transfer portal. What is their potential in 2022?

