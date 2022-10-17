Carriker Chronicles: How quickly will Nebraska make the decision on a new head coach

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker says Mickey Joseph has done a good job so far, but how soon can we expect the Huskers' to make a decision on a new head coach.