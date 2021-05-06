 Skip to main content
Carriker Chronicles: How will Nebraska pick its starting RB? It comes down to trust
Adam discusses the options at running back for Nebraska after entering next season.

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Thursday's episode, Adam takes a closer look at the Husker running backs. Nebraska has a bunch on the roster, but no clear-cut leader. Adam goes over the top contenders and how they performed in the spring game, then says why trust will ultimately be one of the main factors in choosing a starter.

Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook or go to Omaha.com/carriker to find every show.

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

