Carriker Chronicles: Huskers must go 'old school' to fix the O-line
Carriker Chronicles: Huskers must go 'old school' to fix the O-line

Adam discuses Scott Frost's comments on the offensive line and what the Huskers could do to help issues with that unit.

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

Adam may have been a defensive lineman, but he knows what it will take to fix the problems along the offensive line. He explains in Tuesday's episode.

Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on Twitter and Facebook or go to Omaha.com/carriker to find every show.

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

