Carriker Chronicles: Is Michigan State the biggest game of Scott Frost's coaching tenure?
All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

Is this the biggest game of Scott Frost's coaching tenure? For this week, yes. On Thursday's episode, Adam explains why the Michigan State game matters, plus the most important games remaining on the Huskers' schedule and how a win would help Nebraska's momentum. 

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

