Carriker Chronicles: It's a MEGASODE featuring Turner Corcoran and reaction to Mickey Joseph's press conference

On a new two-part MEGASODE presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker discusses the Huskers' offensive line with Turner Corcoran and dishes on the top news from Mickey Joseph's press conference.
All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
Photos: Nebraska vs. Purdue
Nebraska's Oliver Martin pulls in a catch against Purdue's Reese Taylor during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic tackles Purdue's Devin Mockobee during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Aidan O'Connell attempts a pass during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin signals a first down during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer celebrates after catching a pass during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin pulls in a catch against Purdue's Reese Taylor during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Oliver Martin hauls in a catch against Purdue's Reese Taylor during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Aidan O'Connell hands the ball off to King Doerue during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Colton Feist reaches to block a pass from Purdue's Aidan O'Connell during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nick Henrich is helped off the field during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson attempts a pass during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington has a pass broken up by Purdue's Sanoussi Kane during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommi Hill returns a kickoff during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommi Hill returns a kickoff during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Clyde Washington runs the ball after catching an interception during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Mitchell Fineran kicks an extra point during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson is sacked by Purdue's Branson Deen during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson leaves the field after being sacked on two straight plays during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog catches an interception in the endzone during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
A Purdue student holds a sign during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue students cheer after a touchdown during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans cheer after a touchdown during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Andrew Sowinski is tackled by Nebraska's Marques Buford Jr. during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Purdue's Devin Mockobee attempts to catch a pass against Nebraska's Chris Kolarevic during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer reacts after catching a pass during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson attempts a pass during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington runs the ball against Purdue's Bryce Hampton during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Phalen Sanford blocks a punt from Purdue's Jack Ansell during a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Travis Vokolek arrives at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Brody Belt blows a kiss to family as the team arrives at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Brant Banks arrives at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Casey Thompson arrives at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans cheer as Nebraska players and staff walk into at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph arrives at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska’s Mark Whipple arrives at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts arrives with his wife Angela at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Tommi Hill warms up before a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph calls to players during warmups before a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph greets Purdue's Jeff Brohm before a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph talks with Purdue's Jeff Brohm before a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Marcus Washington dances to pregame music before a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Mickey Joseph walks on the field before a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Casey Thompson warms up before a game at Ross-Ade Stadium in West Lafayette, Ind. on Saturday.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
