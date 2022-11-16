Carriker Chronicles: Making sense of all the Nebraska coaching rumors and focusing on what matters

On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker tries to make sense of all the Nebraska coaching rumors and focus on the important factors each coach could bring.
All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.
On a new episode presented by XCancer, Adam Carriker tries to make sense of all the Nebraska coaching rumors and focus on the important factors each coach could bring.
Want more Chronicles? Follow Carriker on
Twitter and Facebook or go to Omaha.com/carriker to find every show.
Photos: Nebraska travels to No. 3 Michigan
Nebraska's Marcus Washington catches a 30-yard pass on Nebraska's first drive as Michigan's DJ Turner pursues on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy runs the ball as Michigan's Junior Colson, left, and Eyabi Okie pursue in the first quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ochaun Mathis pursues Michigan's J.J. McCarthy as he throws a first quarter pass on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan Damon Onnen waits as snow starts to fall outside the stadium before the Nebraska and Michigan game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts, left, and UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green wait outside the stadium before their team takes on Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
A mix of Nebraska and Michigan fans wait for their teams to arrive on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Austin left, and Abby Pelc traveled from Columbus, Nebraska to watch the Huskers take on Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Derek Kohler, left. and Garrett Schultz came from Kansas City to watch Nebraska take on Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trent Hixson warms up in the snow before playing Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy warms up in the snow against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Jarrett Synek goes out for warmups before the Michigan game on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers starts warmups before taking on Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers starts warmups before taking on Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Brendan Franke puts on his helmet in the snow before warming up against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CJ Bolen waits for Nebraska to take the field for warmups before playing Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Offensive Coordinator Mark Whipple is helped to the bench after taking a hit in the second quarter against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Turner Corcoran, left, helps up quarterback Logan Smothers after a play in the second quarter against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Mickey Joseph, right, walks with quarterback Chubba Purdy off the field after Purdy got hurt in a running play in the second quarter against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Mickey Joseph, right, talks with quarterback Chubba Purdy after he got hurt in a running play in the second quarter against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy runs the ball in the second quarter against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Caleb Tannor tackles Michigan's Colston Loveland after a second-quarter pass on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog watches as Michigan's Cornelius Johnson can't pull in this first-half passo n Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog watches as Michigan's Cornelius Johnson can't pull in this first-half passo n Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer can't pull in this firs half pass as Michigan's Rod Moore defends on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Timmy Bleekrode kicks a field goal in the second quarter against Michigan on Saturday. Brian Buschini was the holder.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog pushes Michigan's Blake Corum out of bounds in the first half on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's J.J. McCarthy runs in for a third-quarter touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Blake Corum runs the ball in the third quarter against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy hands off the ball to Blake Corum in the third quarter against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Stephon Wynn Jr. looks down on Garrett Nelson after he Nelson was hurt in the third quarter against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Stephon Wynn Jr. looks down on Garrett Nelson after he Nelson was hurt in the third quarter against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The ball pops loose from Nebraska's Anthony Grant in the third quarter against Michigan on Saturday. He was ruled down before it popped out.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers throws a third-quarter pass to Anthony Grant against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers receives a snap in the third quarter against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Anthony Grant runs the ball in the third quarter against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's J.J. McCarthy scrambles in for a third-quarter touchdown against Nebraska on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ty Robinson tackles Michigan's Blake Corum in the third quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann lines up against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann tackles Michigan's Blake Corum on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Ernest Hausmann works his way around Michigan's Colston Loveland on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan Cory Steuben wears a bag on his head in the fourth quarter as his team loses to Michigan 34-3 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan Cory Steuben wears a bag on his head in the fourth quarter as his team loses to Michigan 34-3 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fan Cory Steuben wears a bag on his head in the fourth quarter as his team loses to Michigan 34-3 on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Nebraska's Jarrett Synek gets a snap late in the fourth quarter against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska Head Coach Mickey Joseph talks to officials Bruce Keeling, left, and Lamont Simpson during a break in the action against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Logan Smothers looks to pass against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Mason Graham hits Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers as he throws a pass in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Michigan's Mason Graham hits Nebraska quarterback Logan Smothers as he throws a pass in the second quarter on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Chubba Purdy looks up after getting tackled in the first half against Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska fans watch their team take on Michigan on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Trey Palmer can't pull in this first-half pass as Michigan's Rod Moore, left, and Jaylen Harrell defend on Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Nebraska's Malcolm Hartzog watches as Michigan's Cornelius Johnson can't pull in this first-half passo n Saturday.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
• Texts from columnists
• The most breaking Husker news
• Cutting-edge commentary
• Husker history photo galleries
Get started
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!