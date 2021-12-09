 Skip to main content
Carriker Chronicles: Mickey Joseph explains what brought him back to Nebraska
New Nebraska assistant coach Mikey Joseph joins Adam to discuss his return to the Huskers.

All year round, former Husker and NFL veteran Adam Carriker is taking the pulse of Husker Nation. In the "Carriker Chronicles" video series, he breaks down the latest NU news, upcoming opponents, player updates and recruiting information, and he offers his insight into the X's and O's and more.

On Thursday's episode, Adam is joined by one of Nebraska's newest assistant coaches. Mickey Joseph — wide receivers coach, passing game coordinator and associate head coach — explains what drew him back to his alma mater and his thoughts on the future with Scott Frost.

Adam Carriker is a Husker Hall of Famer and NFL veteran. The former Blackshirt and Hastings native was NU's 2004 lifter of the year and in 2005 was NU's defensive MVP and a first-team All-Big 12 pick. He was a first-round pick in the 2007 NFL draft.

